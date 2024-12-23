KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 24, 2024

Wednesday garbage routes will be picked today due to the holiday.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Merry Christmas Party this morning for all youth ages 0 to 18 and their parents/guardians at the old school cafeteria. There’s crafts and Santa pics from 8:30-11:30 and Breakfast with Santa at 9.

Warm Springs Tribal offices are closing at noon today and will be closed tomorrow for Christmas

Families are reminded that today is an early release day at noon for the Christmas Holiday. Please pick up children no later than 12:30. Tomorrow is Christmas and ECE is closed.

The Senior Program is closing at noon today and will be closed tomorrow for Christmas. There will be no senior meals today or tomorrow.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. Teams interested in the 10 year/12 year and under age groups will have “Free Entry” to the first 6 teams entered. The tournament has added 13 -15 years Coed with an entry fee of $150 per team. Today is the deadline to enter. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

The Prevention Team will have $5 movie admission tickets for Warm Springs community members today at the Madras Cinema 5. The passes will be for showings of Mufasa, Moana 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog. One adult will be provided per group of kids. You must be present to watch the movie at times shown – no cards will be given out in advance. Sign ups are not required.

A community workshop on canning jam will take place this Friday from 5-6:30 at Warm Springs Extension Service. The class is being presented by Gather, Preserve, Store and Share Preservation Class participants. It’s free and participants will learn water bath canning and how to prepare, can and store fruit jam. FMI contact Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.

Warm Springs Public Utilities can do snow removal free of charge for private driveways in the Agency, Seekseequa, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats and Wolfe Point areas. For more information contact their office at 541-553-3246.