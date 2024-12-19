KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 20, 2024

To wrap up Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today, it’s Pajama Day!

At Warm Springs ECE, today is also Pajama Day! Wear your comfiest PJs to enjoy the Friday before Christmas! Warm Springs Head Start Classrooms do expect to be open today. Preschool Care G Pod rooms will be closed this afternoon due to short staffing.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym today from 9am to 4pm for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, Wellbriety at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up today from 11-3.

For senior lunch today, they are serving a Christmas Luncheon at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service is putting on a Community Jam Canning Workshop this evening. It’s a free workshop to learn water back canning and how to prepare, can and store fruit jam. To sign up, contact Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or email olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

Tonight’s Christmas NDN Night Out has been postponed.

“Meeting of the New Year” Waashat services will be held tomorrow at the Hehe Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 with Ceremony to follow and a walk around the longhouse at midnight. Full regalia is requested. For women – a buckskin, shell or wing dress, for men – blanket pants or chaps and a ribbon shirt. Brine a blanket to walk around the longhouse after services to lay down fresh tracks for the new year.

To welcome winter, Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day this Sunday from 11am – 7pm. All Tribal Members have Free Day Use and there is 50% off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off Food. Remember your debit or credit card as Kah-Nee-Ta is a cashless resort. You can purchase tickets for an amenity or gift card in advance at https://kahneeta.com/. Kah-Nee-Ta is open Thursday through Monday until Spring Break with the exception of Christmas Break (December 21 – January 1st) when they will be open seven days a week.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is from 10 am to 3pm on Monday, December 23rd at the Community Cetner.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. Teams interested in the 10 year/12 year and under age groups will have “Free Entry” to the first 6 teams entered. The tournament has added 13 -15 years Coed with an entry fee of $150 per team. The deadline to enter is December 24th. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.