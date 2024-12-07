KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 8, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be held for Melinda (Tufti) Burgess-Puerta on Monday (12/9/24) at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting an open house tomorrow for people to learn about and provide feedback on a safety study for US Highway 97 from the High Bridge to Madras. Drop in anytime between 5-7:30pm in the Madras High School Cafeteria.

There’s a job fair featuring Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. It’s this Tuesday from 10am to 3pm in the old elementary cafeteria. Find about career opportunities with Indian Head Casino, Fire Management, Natural Resources, Indian Health Services, TERO, DHS Caregivers, CTWS, Housing, St. Charles Health System and Warm Springs PD. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes such as tables, blue tooth speakers, laptop backpacks and more.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is coming up this Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Santa’s coming to the Plateau Travel Plaza on Saturday, December 14th. People can stop by between 1-4:00 for complimentary holiday treats, letter writing and a free photo op.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am on Saturday, December 14th at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th, 2025. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th.