Calendar for Sat., Dec. 7, 2024

For the third year in a row – the Museum at Warm Springs is participating in “Tribal Museums Day,” today. There will be free admission and a discount in the gift shop.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm this evening December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

The December to Remember Round Dance is happening this evening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Doors open at 5:30 for a spaghetti feed. The Round Dance will start at 7. Everyone is welcome.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Melinda (Tufti) Burgess-Puerta on Monday (12/9/24) at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

A new payroll system for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be implemented for the next pay period. There are two upcoming trainings to learn how to use Vista for clocking in and out. Vista is already in use for employees to be able to download their pay stubs and check on accrued leave. Contact Payroll if you don’t know how to log in. Vista trainings are December 9th and again on the 12th both at 1pm. A link was sent out via email on December 5th.

There’s a job fair featuring Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. It’s on December 10th from 10am to 3pm in the old elementary cafeteria. Find about career opportunities with Indian Head Casino, Fire Management, Natural Resources, Indian Health Services, TERO, DHS Caregivers, CTWS, Housing, St. Charles Health System and Warm Springs PD. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes such as tables, blue tooth speakers, laptop backpacks and more.

Youth and families holiday gathering Sunday, December 15th Agency Longhouse 3-7pm dinner provided. Activities include ornament making, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and family photo booth. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention