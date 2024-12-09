KWSO Calendar for Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Please use caution if you are walking in the community and be aware of aggressive dogs. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.

There’s a job fair today from 10am – 3pm at the old Elementary Cafeteria. The Job Fair will feature Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

ECE families – there is a Family Holiday Craft Workshop make and take today from noon until 7pm at the ECE Conference Room 2E. You can stop by to make an ornament or a stocking. All supplies will be provided.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving beef and bean chili stew with corn bread muffins from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There is Madras High School basketball tonight with the JV & Varsity Girls hosting Hood River Valley. Game times are 5:30 & 7. You can hear the action on 91.9FM, at KWSO dot org or with the KWSO App.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow after school from 3:20-5:20 in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

A special dividend payment will be distributed to Warm Springs Tribal Members and you can expect it in your mailbox tomorrow. Out of town membership checks were mailed on December 6th. Warm Springs Credit will be cashing checks but the drive thru is for elders and disabled only.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

The Sunday before Christmas Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day to Welcome Winter. From 11am – 7pm, all Tribal Members have Free Day Use and there is 50% off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off Food.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class on Monday December 23rd from 9:30-4 at the old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents. Supplies are limited so sign up is recommended by calling Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym on December 19th and 20th from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.