KWSO News for Mon., Dec. 9, 2024

Rain that fell over the weekend resulted in icy roads yesterday morning, especially secondary roads. Last week the BIA Roads Department treated roads with de-icer on the Highway 3 hill as it approaches Highway 26 below KWSO, Also White Hill, East Tenino, the Kah-Nee-Ta Grade and the Kuckup Grade. They are planning on putting de-icer down on the North End area this week.

Tribal Council was in session last week. On Monday December 2nd there were Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Updates. BIA Realty presented a homesite lease request that was approved. Fire & Safety in requesting for Lot #6 will submit a new resolution. Tribal Council discussed concerns regarding recent dog bite incidents and the existing dog ordinance. There was a Federal Legislative Update, a Tribal Attorney update. Unanimous approval for implementation of Resilience on the Columbia Basin Agreement with the BPA. And a travel delegation was approved for the upcoming Coalition of Large Tribes meeting.

Warm Springs Tribal Council met on Tuesday December 3rd and heard a presentation from Derek Hofbauer, of COIC, on the State Wide Transportation Improvement Fund. A resolution was approved establishing the CTWS Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee. There was a presentation on the Cascade Renewable Transmission Project. An update was given on compliance issues for Early Childhood Education. Tribal Council Priorities were addressed for the Tribal Government Branches of: Health & Human Services, Education, Public Utilities, along with TERO. You can find the Tribal Council Summaries from these meetings on the Spilyay Tymoo website – (https://wsnews.org/2024/12/ctws-tribal-council-summaries-dec-2024/)

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employees should log on to one of 2 training sessions available this week so you can learn how to use the new payroll time system Vista Time. You will need a vista Account to utilize Vista Time properly. If you don’t know your Vista credentials contact payroll. Also – Vista log in instructions were emailed to all employees. Trainings are being offered virtually today at 1pm and this Thursday at 1pm.

Holiday activities are picking up in the community including at schools. The Warm Springs K-8 Academy has their newsletter out. On today’s K8 calendar – Boys Basketball is on the road today at Crook County Middle School. Also this week – The Elementary Winter Music Program is Thursday at 1:30 with 3rd thru -5th grade students performing.

A reminder to families – When there is inclement winter weather – 509J evaluates the situation for early morning road conditions, facility safety, and worsening weather. The first information on any delays or closures will go out to families on the district communications platform. Take time to be sure your contact information is up to date with your child’s school so you get these updates first. Messages will also be posted to the district’s social media pages. And you can always hear the latest weather-related impacts on KWSO radio – at KWSO dot org and on KWSO’s Facebook Page.

At Warm Springs ECE there are holiday crafts, a mini parenting class series, Santa Visits and more this month. You can See their newsletter and calendar plus find the link to the K8 newsletter on the KWSO website. Click news and information and choose the Events and opportunities tab. (https://kwso.org/2024/12/december-calendar-for-families/)

In Madras High School Prep Sports – The Madras boys basketball team are off to a great start after beating Milwaukie Academy of the Arts Friday night in a non-league contest 67-52. On Saturday the boys picked up a second win against Heritage High School 53-46. Both games were part of the Hood River Invitational.

This week the Madras Girls taking on Hood River valley tomorrow night, the boys host La Pine on Wednesday night. Both games will be broadcast on KWSO. Both teams will be on the road for the remainder of the month heading down south for three games then over to the coast for the Seaside tournament and then following Christmas – its the annual trip to the Sisters Tourney.

. KWSO Weather for Central Oregon – Sunny today with a high near 45. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 22. Sunny again tomorrow.