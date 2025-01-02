KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 3, 2025

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, Wellbriety at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Wrestling is hosting the White Buffalo Invitational today. It starts at 10am.

PIRS by SriPonya is having a Youth Peer Support Event for youth ages 13-17 today from noon until 2 at Madras Bowl & Pizza.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th. Nominations will take place for all districts next week on Tuesday January 7th at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, at the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is going on today and tomorrow at the Community Center. Games start at 9 this morning and the last game is at 8 tonight. Tomorrow, games will start at 9 and lead up to the championship games which are at 3:00 for the 10 and under, 4:00 for the 12 and under and 5:00 for the 13-15 age group.

The Plaza at Warm Springs, next to Indian Head Casino, has retail space available. To inquire, contact Warm Springs Property Management at 541-553-3565 or email louie.smith@wstribes.org.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for January 13th at 7pm at Metolius Elementary. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.