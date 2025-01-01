KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 2, 2025

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is open full days – from 8am to 5pm – today and tomorrow.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The next paper will be out January 14th. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

Today at Madras High School – Girls Varsity Wrestling is hosting the Lady Buff Invitational starting at 10am.

PIRS by SriPonya is having a Youth Peer Support Event for ages 13-17. It’s Bowling and Pizza tomorrow 3rd from noon until 2 at Madras Bowl & Pizza.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, at the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament starts today at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

The Plaza at Warm Springs, next to Indian Head Casino, has retail space available. To inquire, contact Warm Springs Property Management at 541-553-3565 or email louie.smith@wstribes.org.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. Registration is open and entry fees are due January 13th. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.