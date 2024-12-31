KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 1, 2025

Tribal offices are closed for the New Years holiday today. Warm Springs I H S is closed today.

3 Warriors Market is open 9am to 5pm today.

The Agency Longhouse is serving lunch at 1:30 this afternoon.

The Boys and Girls Club is closed today and will be open from 8-5 Thursday and Friday.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

PIRS by SriPonya is having a Youth Peer Support Event for ages 13-17. It’s Bowling and Pizza this Friday from noon until 2 at Madras Bowl & Pizza.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.