KWSO News for Thu., Jan. 2, 2025

Annual Point in Time Count

An annual one-time count of people experiencing homelessness nationwide suggests that homelessness, and particularly unsheltered homelessness, is growing much more quickly in rural Oregon than in metro areas. KATU in Portland reported that although much of the disparity between metro and rural counties is likely attributed to a difference in data collection methods, advocates say some of the disparity accurately depicts resources and funding gaps in rural counties. Every January, homeless service providers coordinate the Point in Time Count, which is required by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help determine how much grant money each region will qualify for. Click play to listen to Dayle Tufti with the Warm Springs Health and Human Services Branch talk about the Warm Springs Point in Time Count:

Tufti says on the day of the count, they’ll provide a meal, connection to pertinent resources, various health screenings and information, and incentives for those who take the survey.

Madras High School Sports

Madras White Buffalo varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are playing in the Sisters Tournament today through Saturday. This afternoon the boys take on Junction City at 1:45. The girls also tip off at 1:45 and face Caldera. On Friday the girls play Banks at 1:45 and the boys have Valley Catholic at 5:15. And Saturday’s matchups feature both teams taking the hosting Sisters Outlaws – the girls at 1:30 and boys at 3:15.

Madras girls wrestling is hosting the Lady Buff Invitational today – it starts at 10am at MHS. The boys’ wrestling team is hosting its White Buffalo Invitational tomorrow.

WS Cougars Youth Hoops Tourney

The 10th annual Warm Springs Cougars Youth Coed Tournament tips off today at 3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center with a 10 and under game the “Lil Springers” vs WSO. There are games on the hour every hour thru 8pm. Friday’s Games are every hour 9am to 8pm. Championships are Saturday afternoon for the 10 and under, 12 and under and 13 to 15 age divisions. These are all Coed teams.

59th Annual WS Holiday Basketball Tournament moved to later this month

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All Indian Men’s Holiday Tournament is coming up January 23rd – 26th at the Community Center Gym. This tournament is an all-Indian competition – meaning all players are asked to bring their proof of Native American Descent (whether that be official C.I.B., or a tribal enrollment card), only if questioned. Players that can’t prove certificate of Indian blood, or official tribal affiliation will not play if protested. High school age players are not eligible to participate in this tournament. The tournament is open to the first 8 visiting teams to submit an entry fee and roster form in full to the tournament director by Monday, January 13th of $375 per team. The game will be a double-elimination 12 team/18 game bracket. If you have any questions about hotels for travelling teams, getting a roster packet, or about any rules, you can contact the tournament director Austin Green at 541-553-3243.

Vasquez MMIW run to Umatilla

Ryan Vasquez has now run from the Yakama Reservation to four other reservations since late October. Vasquez ran from the boundary of the Yakama Reservation to the boundary of the Umatilla Reservation, arriving on New Year’s Eve. Vasquez ran the Yakama Nation boundary to the Nez Perce Reservation in Idaho in December, the Muckleshoot Reservation boundary in Washington in mid-November and his first boundary-to-boundary was to the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon in late October. He wears a red handprint over his mouth, which represents Indigenous people who have been silenced by violence. According to the Yakama Herald, Vasquez also carries and wears items given to him by relatives and friends of those who are missing and those who have been murdered. Vasquez says he makes these journeys in hopes of uniting northwest tribes and raising awareness for #MMIW.