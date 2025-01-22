KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 23, 2025

It’s Spirit Week at ECE. Today is Crazy Hair Day, because it’s fun to be silly, colorful, or outrageous. Tomorrow is Blue & White Day.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament starts today at the Community Center. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Warm Springs K-8 wrestlers have a meet today at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond.

Madras White Buff Boys & Girls Wrestling are hosting Dual Meets vs. Culver this evening at 6.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow for a live broadcast of the Madras varsity boys game vs. The Dalles at 7pm.

The South Wasco County School District’s Theatre Department will present A Wrinkle in Time this Friday at 3pm, Saturday at 6pm and Sunday at 3pm at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin.

PIRS by SriPonya puts on a Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles and a team of Native Youth assistant coaches. Camps are every Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym.

The Mt. Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski & Snow Board Day is Friday, January 31st. Transportation is available and everything you need is provided. To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 with your name and a contact cell phone number and email address plus participant names and dates of birth. You will need to complete a Group Consent Form and an online liability release, plus let us know if you want a seat on the bus or will you drive yourself up to Mt Hood Meadows. The deadline to sign up is Monday Morning, January 27th – 9am.

Jefferson County Library is offering free, beginner-level Computer Classes on Saturdays from 10-11 am starting February 1st. Each session focuses on a different topic, such as setting up an email, building a resume, or staying safe online. No registration is needed—just drop by. Devices are provided at the library, and you can enjoy coffee and pastries while you learn. For more information, visit JCLD.org.

The annual Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center is on Friday, February 7th from 9am to 3pm in the social hall. Table space is limited – contact the Recreation Department to reserve.

Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.