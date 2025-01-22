KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 22, 2025

WS Nation Little League is signing up players and coaches

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open now through March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the Warm Springs Nation Little League website. All paperwork needs to be turned in and fees paid in person. The fees are Juniors $90, Majors $75, Minors $55, and Rookies $45. T-Ball is free.

The League is also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. Each team must have one manager and two coaches. Anyone interested will need to complete volunteer forms and training. For more information, send an email to info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.

WSCAT free tax aid accepting appointments

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now accepting appointments for tax preparation. People who would like to schedule and get more information can call the WSCAT office at 541-553-3148.

High Desert Museum project with local filmmaker awarded Oregon Arts Commission grant

Fifty-two organizations will receive $5,000 Arts Build Communities grants in fiscal year 2025, totaling $260,000 for projects that address community issues or needs through the arts. The Oregon Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities program is committed to promoting arts access for underserved audiences and targets broad geographic impact throughout the state. On of the funded projects is the High Desert Museum’s Indigenous Identity Film Project. In partnership with filmmaker LaRonn Katchia (Warm Springs), a short film will feature the stories and voices of three young women from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Madras White Buffalo basketball teams open league play with wins

The Madras girls varsity basketball team got off on the right foot in Tri-Valley League play with a win over Gladstone at the Buffalo Dome last night. The game started out slow, but the Lady Buffs came to life after the Gladiators went on an early 9-0 run. La Rhia Stevens drained five 3-pointers budding a 35-22 lead at halftime. In the second half Madras played tight defense allowing Gladstone just 9 more points in the 3rd and 4th periods. The Lady Buffs cruised to a 57-31 win. They will travel to The Dalles Friday.

The Madras Boys are atop the TVL and ranked #6 in the state by OSAA. They beat Gladstone on their home court last night. The game was close throughout with the White Buffs leading by 2 with just ten seconds left. The White Buffs were able to stop the Gladiators adding 2 more points and walking away with a 53-49 win. The Boys will host The Dalles this Friday. The varsity game will be broadcast live on KWSO with tip off at 7pm.