KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 21, 2025

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Hat, Scarf, Gloves & Mittens Day. Wear your favorite winter hat, scarf, gloves or mittens that help keep you warm on these long winter days. Tomorrow is Frozen Day. Thursday is Crazy Hair Day. Friday is Blue & White Day.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning – Governmental Affairs Update; Human Resources Update; and Natural Resources Update. This afternoon – Tribal Court Update; Public Safety Update; and Health & Welfare Committee Update.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving mushroom stuffed chicken from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Madras White Buffalo girls’ basketball teams host Gladstone this evening. JV tips off at 5:30 and varsity at 7. Listen to KWSO for our live broadcast of the varsity game.

The joint meeting of the Warm Springs Head Start Health Services Advisory Committee / and Warm Springs Child Health Task Force will be tomorrow at 10am in the ECE Conference Room. This is an opportunity for program staff, families, and health partners to come together to share information and develop goals and plans that benefit children in our programs and the community.

The MAC Recreation District board will meet on Wednesday at 6pm. The meeting packet is available online at www.macrecdistrict.com/governance. The staff will present, and the board will discuss (during the work session), impacts to district operations if the measures on the May 20, 2025 ballot pass or do not pass.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union meets tomorrow after school in Mr. Kollen’s classroom 17. All students are welcome for a meal, crafting and a good time. The NASU mentor is Jillisa Suppah.

Coming up in February – the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) will be hosting Warm Springs Transition to Kindergarten Training at the at ECE on Tuesday February 4th from 12-2 PM. There will be a light lunch and a presentation on how to help your child with their education as they enter kindergarten. If you would like to learn more about this event or other resources available through CODSN, you can stop by to talk with Kristina on Tuesdays next to the hallway off the ECE Lobby.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.