KWSO News for Fri., Jan. 17, 2025

Biden administration offers loan for grid updates

The U.S. Department of Energy says it’s offering almost $23 billion dollars in loans to reshape the country’s power grids – including one large loan to a Pacific Northwest utility.

PacifiCorp was offered up to 3 and a half billion dollars for transmission upgrades in Oregon, Idaho, Utah and California. PacifiCorp owns Pacific Power – Oregon’s second-largest electric company. A spokesperson for PacifiCorp said there’s not much the company can share about the offer yet – or where it will spend if it agrees to accept the loan.

The Energy Department says the low-interest loan could save the utility’s customers a billion dollars on the rates over the life of the loan – and could make the grid more reliable while supporting new transmission lines.

Parenting class series starts at Warm Springs ECE

The first in a series of Parenting Classes with a focus on Conscious Discipline was held Thursday at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Charlene Moody is a medical social worker and organizer of the curriculum. Click to hear her comments on the skills that go along with Conscious Discipline:

Resort Tribal Appreciation Day Jan 26.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort’s next Tribal Appreciation Day has been announced for Sunday, January 26th. As in previous Tribal Days, discounts include free day-use for all Tribal Members, half price cabana rentals for Warm Springs members and 25% off for other Tribal Members and Warm Springs Tribal Members will also get a 25% discount on food.

Kah-nee-ta also offers Tribal Member rates every day which is 50% off of its Twilight Pass from 3-8pm and regular day passes. The resort is currently open Thursday-Monday and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

OHA announces inaugural 34 Healthy Homes Grant Program recipients

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has awarded $23 million to repair and rehabilitate homes of low-income residents to eliminate risks to residents’ health to Tribes and local organizations. The funds are from the Healthy Homes Grant Program (HHGP), established to improve health by rehabilitating living environments in Oregon.

OHA says research has shown there is an inextricable link between a person’s health and housing status, and that quality of housing is a social determinant of health. The agency says the Healthy Homes grants are addressing the quality of housing as a public health issue.

NeighborImpact in Central Oregon will receive $750,000 to expand the scope and capacity of its Weatherization Program to provide home repair services to households in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. In addition, OHA has set aside $3 million of the funds for the Nine Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon. OHA says it is working with each Tribe to award this funding.

White Buff sports for Friday & Saturday

There is White Buff basketball today at the Buffalo Dome. There’s a JV2 game at 4:00 and JV game at 5:30. And, then the 8th ranked Madras (10-3) varsity boys are taking on 3rd ranked Stayton (9-3). Tipoff is at 7:00. Remember, if you can’t be there, you can catch that game live on KWSO.

The Lady Buffs travel to take undefeated and top-ranked Stayton. Game times are 5:30 and 7:00pm.

Madras boys’ wrestlers are competing at the Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond today and tomorrow. Matches today begin at 2:00pm and tomorrow at 8:00am.

Saturday, the Madras Swim Teams host the White Buffalo Classic at the Madras Aquatic Center. That gets going at noon.

And the Madras Cheer squad will be at Sweet Home tomorrow.

Chilly temperatures forecasted for the weekend

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.