KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 3, 2025

There is no school today for Jefferson County 509J schools or South Wasco County.

Warm Springs Head Start is closed today. Warm Springs ECE Day Care and Preschool Care classrooms in F & G pods are all open regular hours.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open today 8am – 5pm. Lunch will be served at 11am.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

There’s High School Basketball today with the Madras High School Boys teams on the road at Estacada. The Lady White Buffalo host the Rangers. JV will tip off at 5:30 and KWSO will broadcast the Varsity game live starting at 7 o’clock.

Warm Springs K8 Girls Basketball Pictures are tomorrow at 3 pm. You can download the package order form from the Eagle Nest Newsletter that you can find the link for on the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Facebook Page.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Metolius River and its watershed. Learn about the Metolius River and its history, hydrology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation and conservation, and stream restoration. There are five classroom sessions, and one full-day field trip. The cost is $59. The first class is tomorrow from 5:30-7:30pm. Registration is online at the COCC Community Education website.

Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is set for this coming weekend. Grand entries will be Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30. For vendor information contact Sandra Greene and for all other powwow info – Austin Greene or Margie Tuckta.

The 4 Columbia River Tribes have extended the ongoing setline fishery for the John Day Reservoir thru 6pm Saturday February 15th.

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop down menu.

The Vital Stats department reports that Warm Springs Senior Citizen Pension Checks will be late this month.

The Madras VFW is planning a Veterans Dinner on Sunday, March 30th. This will be a fundraiser and include an auction. Contributions are needed and welcome. To learn more and find out how you can help you can contact Leonard at 541-777-1453 or Jan at 541-815-1278.