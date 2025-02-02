KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 2, 2025

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April.

The 4 Columbia River Tribes have extended the ongoing setline fishery for the John Day Reservoir thru 6pm Saturday February 15th.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

There’s a High School Basketball tomorrow in some Monday contests against Estacada. The boys are on the road and the Lady White Buffalo host the Rangers. JV will tip off at 5:30 and KWSO will broadcast the Varsity game live starting at 7 o’clock.

Attention all Warm Springs K8 Athletes — Please Return your Uniforms from Past Seasons.

If you have any school athletic uniforms at home from previous seasons, be sure to get them back to the school. You can drop them by the office.

There is no school tomorrow for Jefferson County 509J schools or South Wasco County.

Warm Springs Head Start is closed today. Warm Springs ECE Day Care and Preschool Care classrooms in F & G pods are all open regular hours.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open tomorrow 8am – 5pm. Lunch will be served at 11am.

The Madras VFW is planning a Veterans Dinner on Sunday, March 30th. This will be a fundraiser and include an auction. Contributions are needed and welcome. To learn more and find out how you can help you can contact Leonard at 541-777-1453 or Jan at 541-815-1278.

Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is set for next weekend. Grand entries will be Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30. For vendor information contact Sandra Greene and for all other powwow info – Austin Greene or Margie Tuckta.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.