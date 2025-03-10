KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 10, 2025

The Warm Springs Housing Authority (WSHA) is excited to announce the launch of their official website at https://www.wshousing.org/ The website is still evolving and there will be more features added in the upcoming months. In addition to providing information, there is also the ability to submit a work order request online, submit an application for housing online, as well as submitting an application for employment. Not ready yet – but in the future – there will be the ability to make online payments for rent.

The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation have announced that their leasing agreement for the agency headquarters in Toppenish has been terminated. This decision comes as part of cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency. The lease, originally set to last until the end of October 2027, will now expire on September 25, 2025. Yakama Nation received an email on February 28 from the General Services Agency notifying them of the lease termination. The five-year lease, signed in 2022 with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, provided office space of over 17,000 square feet for 85 federal employees, costing just over $530,000 annually. The impact of this lease termination on the community and federal workers is still being assessed.

The Port of Hood River will permanently close the tollbooth on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge on April 1st transitioning to fully electronic tolling. The Port expects to save one hundred thousand dollars annually with the full closure. These savings will support ongoing bridge maintenance and repairs, including $1.6 million in capital repairs planned for the coming year. Commuters are encouraged to sign up for BreezeBy, which offers discounted toll rates for the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge and the Bridge of the Gods. To ensure tribal members can cross the bridge without paying a toll, they must: Complete an online registration form (at https://bit.ly/4gUKU9A.) Toll-free passage is available to members and employees of federally recognized tribes and employees of CRITFC.

A variety of free electronic-filing options are available to Oregon taxpayers, including the new combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon. While the free filing options have some income and other limitations, most Oregon taxpayers are eligible to file electronically at no cost using one of the free file options that can be found on the Department of Revenue website. https://www.oregon.gov/dor/programs/individuals/Pages/get-free-tax-help.aspx Free guided tax preparation is available from four companies that participate in the Free File Alliance for taxpayers that meet income requirements. These free services work much like the popular pay to file programs. These options are best for taxpayers that have income less than $84,000. Each company has different requirements for who qualifies for free filing and offers must be accessed from the links on the department’s website. New this year, taxpayers can file directly with both the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue using the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment. You will need to pick up an intake form during office hours weekdays from 8 until 5. You will place your tax information in a provided envelope and drop it off on your appointment date between 9am and 3pm. The tax deadline is Tuesday April 15th.

Warm Springs 7th grade girls win the Oregon Middle School Basketball state championship. This is the 3rd consecutive year in a row this team has won. First as a 5th grade team, last year for 6th and now as the 7th grade state champions. 13th Annual Oregon Middle School Basketball Championships took place in Central Oregon this past weekend. Team Members include Janaya Adams, AJ Miller, Coraline White, Winola Brisbois, RayLine Anderson-Smith, Eliana Wallulatum, Aiyana Suppah, & Sharmiah Brisbois. Congratulations to the girls and their families and to Coaches Jaycelene Brisbois, Marci Smith, & Shawn Harry.

The number 6 Madras White Buffalo Boys lost their first round 4A playoff game to number 11 Scappoose 76-49 at the Buffalo Dome Saturday Night, putting the Buffs out of the playoffs. Drew Butler had a big night with 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, for Scappoose this is their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2016. The OSAA 4A State Basketball Quarterfinals start Thursday in Forest Grove. For the boys – Seaside will face Cascade – Baker takes on the Tri Valley League’s – Crook County – Mazama plays Scappoose – And it’s Phoenix versus Marshfield. In the Girls Quarterfinals that also begin Thursday: Tri-Valley League’s Crook County will face off with Philomath – Cascade plays La Grande – It’s Baker versus Henley – And Seaside against Stayton.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Mostly Cloudy today and tonight with daytime high of 55 and an overnight low around 36. More of the same tomorrow.