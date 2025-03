The Tribal Council in February approved Resolution No. 13, 215 pertaining to ceded lands and covering fisheries on the Hood, Deschutes and John Day rivers. We’ve shared the resolution and fish forecasts provided the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources.

Resolution No. 13,215

Hood River spring Chinook Winter Steelhead Forecast

2025 Deschutes River Spring Chinook Forecast