KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 11, 2025: 2025 Say Their Name Relay

The 2025 Say Their Name Relay & Marathon is on May 10th. This is the third annual event in Warm Springs which honors all of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR). The course is about 26 miles, 9 legs and 8 exchange points starting at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and ending at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Registration is $40 and participating teams need to provide one volunteer. All proceeds will go to help families of local MMIR. You will receive team waivers and additional information after you register for the event. Registration ends April 15th.

Registration Link: Say Their Name Relay & Marathon Registration

The event flyer has QR codes to register, pay registration fees and make donations: Say Their Name 2025 FLYER