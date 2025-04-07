KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 8, 2025

Branch Updates are on today’s Tribal Council agenda. This morning is Governmental Affairs; Human Resources; and Public Utilities. This afternoon – Education; Finance; and Natural Resources.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will host a community workshop on canning deer meat this Thursday (4/10) from 5-6:30pm. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store, and Share Preservation Class participants. Space is limited. To sign up contact Olivia Davis at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

Students who have applied or are planning to work through the WEDD Work Experience program are being asked to contact WEDD at 541.553.3324 for an update. Those who still need to complete a Pre-Employment Workshop can attend one this Friday (4/11). It starts at 9am at the Education Building, upstairs in the computer lab. Applicants needing assistance with their resume or cover letter are welcome to use the Computer Lab upstairs at the Education Building. The Computer Lab is unavailable Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3pm.

Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller will be participating in the 2025 Miss Indian World Pageant at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque April 22-26. She has raffle tickets available for purchase. For more information you can contact Waurica 541-675-5348 or Teeney Miller 541-460-1845.

A one-day Jefferson County Baseball Clinic presented by Friends of Baseball, NARA, Warm Springs Prevention and Madras High School Baseball will be held on Saturday, April 26th at MHS. This is for baseball players ages 6 and older who are ready to improve their skills. Pre-registration for boys 6-9 years old will begin at 9:30am and the clinic is at 10. The pre-registration table for boys 10 and older will open at 12:30 and their clinic is at 1. It is free and space is limited. Bring cleats or gym shoes, a glove and hat. Contact Andy Leonard for more information.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.