KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 9, 2025

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda, this morning – Tribal Court; Public Safety Branch; and Head Start & Day Care. This afternoon – Sovereignty Acknowledgement; High Lookee Lodge; and State Land Conservation & Development.

ECE is having its Week of the Young Child Dancing into Spring Powwow this morning at 10 at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Tomorrow (4/10) it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will host a community workshop on canning deer meat tomorrow (4/10) from 5-6:30pm. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store, and Share Preservation Class participants. Space is limited. To sign up contact Olivia Davis at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

Warm Springs Prevention will have a bingo night with prizes tomorrow (4/10) starting around 6pm at the old school cafeteria.

Students who have applied or are planning to work through the WEDD Work Experience program are being asked to contact WEDD at 541.553.3324 for an update. Those who still need to complete a Pre-Employment Workshop can attend one this Friday (4/11). It starts at 9am at the Education Building, upstairs in the computer lab. Applicants needing assistance with their resume or cover letter are welcome to use the Computer Lab upstairs at the Education Building. The Computer Lab is unavailable Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3pm.

A presentation to learn more about human trafficking will be held at the Warm Springs Community Center this Friday (4/11) from 10am to noon. Guest speakers are Masayo Halpin, former Special Agent with the FBI, and Marti Rai Ramsey a Tribal Member who has been a frontline responder for many years helping and advocating. The presentation will include information and topics that may be sensitive and graphic. MMIR Warm Springs & Papalaxsimisha are bringing this presentation to the community for awareness, education, and prevention purposes.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a Tribal Youth Job Fair this Friday (4/11) in the old elementary school cafeteria. Youth can find out about employment, internship, camp and other opportunities from employers and programs in our area.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is accepting application for current board openings. The Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors is seeking 2 board members, one Tribal Member and 1 non-member. The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission has 4 positions to fill. Letters of interest and resumes for both entities can be submitted until 5pm Monday April 14th. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will also need to be completed. Contact the Tribes Secretary-Treasurer/CEO office if you have questions.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife, Range & Ag Department will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 17th from 5-7pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building. They will discuss the noxious weed species on the reservation and treatment options in an effort to form a comprehensive Noxious Weed Management Plan. They will also discuss the upcoming Mutton Mountain Restoration Project. Dinner will be provided.

An Easter egg hunt is planned for Saturday, April 19th starting at 11am at the Campus Pavilion & Behavioral Health Lawn. The event will also include a BBQ, games and prizes. All youth ages 0 to 15 are welcome to participate.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in Oregon State University – Cascades’ third annual golf-putting tournament on May 16. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. It is open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will support the OSU-Cascades Student Emergency Fund. The fund assists students experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with their academic progress. Student recipients can use emergency scholarships to help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping them stay on track to complete their degree. For more information you can visit ForOregonState.org.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.