KWSO News for Mon., Apr. 7, 2025

Legislators hear testimonies in Warm Springs; tour the reservation

On Friday, the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways & Means Committee held public testimony at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym to allow citizens the opportunity to weigh in on their support for specific bills. There are only 6 meetings scheduled around the state and this was the third ahead of decisions to be made for the state’s 2025 to 2027 budget allocation. About 200 people attended the hearing that lasted just over 2 hours. Time ran out before many who had signed up to give testimony got to speak. Warm Springs has never hosted this meeting before. Representative Tawna Sanchez is the co-chair of the joint committee:

Several members of the joint committee stayed at Kah-Nee-Ta Friday night and then took a tour of Warm Springs Saturday morning. Warm Springs Secretary Treasurer and CEO Bobby Brunoe:

The group toured 2 renovated homes in West Hills, the Permanent Supportive Housing project, the Tenino Apartments area where site prep is underway for six 5-bedroom and four 4-bedroom homes that will be part of a home ownership program. Next, they stopped at the Old Commissary for a tour of the building. The Food Cart Pod is expected to be completed on the site this summer. Ultimately there will be a café and a small business incubator program with space for offices, small businesses and meetings. The final stop on the tour was the Agency Water Treatment Center where focus is on maintaining and improving the existing system while a new facility gets constructed. State funds have helped to make improvement in the functioning and reliability of the old plant.

Spirit Mountain Community Fund seeking 2025/26 Hatfield Fellow

Applications are open for the 2025/26 Hatfield Fellowship. Each year, a highly motivated and capable Native American is selected to serve as a Hatfield Fellow and intern in a congressional office in Washington, DC., for a nine-month period. The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and the Spirit Mountain Community Fund established the Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship in 1998 as a living tribute to Senator Hatfield to carry on his legacy of integrity, strength and effectiveness in public service. Fellows are given an opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding of the inner workings of the federal political system, and to serve as advisors on Native American issues.

There have been several past Hatfield Fellows who are members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – Karlen Yallup served in Ron Wyden’s office in 2017/18, Robert Ahern in 2016/17 with Earl Blumenauer, Mary Bodine was selected in 2014/2015 and served in the office of Peter DeFazio, Bodie Shaw served in Earl Blumenauer’s office in 2001/02, Alyssa Macy in 2000/01 with Darlene Hooley and Direlle Calica was chosen in 1999/00 to work in the office of Gordon Smith.

Applications for the 2025/26 Fellowship are being accepted through May 2, 2025. Tribal members from the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon have preference, and enrollment has now expanded to include enrolled Tribal members from any Tribe within the United States, who are currently living within the Pacific Northwest. The Fellowship includes a monthly stipend, relocation and travel expenses. Applicants must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree and be at least 21 years of age to apply. For more information or to apply, go to https://thecommunityfund.com/other-programs/hatfield-fellowship/.

“Hands Off!” protest held Saturday in Madras

Nearly 200 people gathered for a “Hands Off!” protest Saturday in Madras, joining thousands gathered in other cities nationwide. Many protesters were from Madras and the surrounding communities. Some traveled from around the state, including Richard Schram from Portland who came to celebrate his sister’s birthday and joined the protest as part of the festivities. He spoke about what he feels to be hasty decision making by the Trump administration:

The crowd included disabled veterans, Tribal Members, government employees and educators like Lizzy Wienert who works in Jefferson County and is concerned about losing funding for diversity programs in schools:

There was a counter-protester, a man waving a Trump flag, hoping to draw attention to issues from another perspective. The protest concluded at 2 PM.