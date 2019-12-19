Calendar for Fri. Dec. 20, 2019

Funeral Arrangements for Pamela Goudy: Dressing will be held at the Agency Longhouse today at 2pm with overnight services following. Burial will be tomorrow at Sunrise at the Agency Cemetery.

A senior citizen fitness class is held Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 10:45 at the Senior Building. After class, participants can eat a meal. Today’s meal will be Split Pea and Ham soup.

For families who signed up for Happi Holiday Giving – Items can be picked up at the old Elementary School Gym today from noon til 5. Park behind the gym and use that entrance.

Warm Springs Exercise classes today… at 12:10 its Functional Fitness in the Community Center Aerobics room and Pilates Yoga Class in Pod A at the Health and Wellness Center. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more. Piyo class is a combination of pilates and yoga, with a focus on strength and balance.

There is a Behavior Health Walk-In Clinic today – appointments are available between 1 and 5pm. The Medical Social Workers at the clinic can help with screenings, assessments, crisis intervention and many other things for children, adolescents and adults.

The Warm Springs K-8 will be holding their Winter Concert today. Kindergarten thru 2 nd grade will start at 1:15pm. 3 rd -5 th grade will start at 2:30pm.

Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting Cosmic Tubing at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl today departing at 6pm. Meet at the Warm Springs Prevention Center and return at 10:30pm. Taking the first 25 kids signed up that are 8 years and older. Remember to dress warm, you can contact the Prevention team to sign up.

509J schools will be on their winter vacation December 23 rd thru January 3 rd . They will be back on January 6 th .

Warm Springs Recreation is open 8am – 5pm during the break and the Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is…When you are holiday food shopping, read your labels. Ask your children to read it to you.

Saturday 12/21

Waashalama – Indian New Year is at the He He Longhouse tomorrow with dinner at 6pm. Waashat to follow and then the Indian New Years Ceremony. There will be a light lunch refreshment to follow.

The Warm Springs Community Action team is host the “Spending Frenzy” which is a Money game teaching financial management skills for youth and young adults 14-24. “Spending Frenzy” is this coming Monday (12/23) from 9am – noon at the Community Center Social Hall. The first 30 people to sign up at 9am on Monday can participate. For more information, you can contact Nettie Dickson at 541-553-3148.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Childbirth Education Class is Wednesdays from noon – 1pm at the Family Resource Center. This is a 3 week series that focuses on Pregnancy – Labor & Delivery – and Mom & Baby Care. To learn more or find out when the series starts, contact Allie Anderson, MCH Nurse at 541-553-2460.

Items are now being collected for the 2020 Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Survey. You can provide for those in need who are currently experiencing homelessness by contributing useful items that can be dropped with Martha at the Commodities Building or Buffy at the Family Resource Center. For a list of suggested items – find a link on today’s community calendar posted on our website at kwso.org. (https://kwso.org/2019/10/help-the-homeless/)

Tananáwit: A Community of Warm Springs Artists is now recruiting new members. The fee for basic membership is $25. To learn more – contact Emily Courtney at 541-553-3148 or email warmspringsartists@gmail.com

On January 1st – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. That means starting January 1st you will need to either purchase a reusable plastic bag OR bring your own reusable bag. The KWSO online store now has reusable shopping bags made from recycled material visit KWSO.org and SHOP KWSO.