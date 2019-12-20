KWSO News for 12/20/19

One Sagkeeng First Nation Member has vowed to quit her day job after her beadwork, which was made to spotlight Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, made an appearance on daytime talk show “The View”, worn by Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg told viewers that the red jungle dress medallion commemorates the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women. According to The Globe and Mail Artist Mish Daniels had originally made the necklace for Activist Connie Greyeyes, who met Goldberg and offered the necklace as a gift. Daniels said the international attention garnered her roughly 1,500 commissions this week from customers ranging from a member of the House of Commons to Indigenous elders in New Zealand.

The Jefferson County School district is seeking your ideas and priorities on how to best support our students. The Student Success act marks a turning point for education in Oregon and when fully implemented our state will see an additional $1 billion investment each year. This investment will provide new opportunities for every student in our state, particularly students who have been historically underserved. Your voice does matter in how to move forward with helping our students grow. Jefferson County 509J school district is hosting an online survey that will run until January 12th, 2020. You can take the survey by going to www.jcsd.k12.or.us

The Major League Baseball Players Union is filing a grievance on behalf of Madras Native and Former Oregon State Standout Jacoby Ellsbury against the New York Yankees. The Bulletin reports that the Yankees had turned Ellsbury’s contract into a non-guaranteed contract contending that he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment and then released Ellsbury on November 20th. Ellsbury contends his medical treatment was for a non-baseball injury which he didn’t need to have the teams permission to get treatment for. Ellsbury is owed $26 million and both the Yankees organization and Ellsbury’s agent have declined comment.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball is at the Seaside Classic, their first game was played yesterday and they fell to Cottage Grove 50-44, with leading scorers Dapri Miller with 22 points and Donnie Bagley with 9. Their next game is this morning at 11am against Astoria. Lady Buffs Basketball is also at the Seaside Tournament, they had their first game yesterday against Washougal, they stumbled 49-45, led by Jayden Davis with 13 points and Dominique Walker with 11. Their next game is this morning at 11am against Seaside. In Warm Springs, the 8th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Youth Co-ed Basketball Tournament kicks off tonight at 6pm and continues with pool play through tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center. On Sunday they will have the single elimination brackets for the 3 divisions of 10 & Under, 12 & Under and 7th/8th Grade and Under Divisions. You can check out the games and times on KWSO’s website at KWSO.ORG click on the news and information tab, select event flyers.