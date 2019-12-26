Calendar for Fri. Dec. 27, 2019

KWSO’s end of the year sustaining membership drive continues through New Year’s Day. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. We have 10 dollar a month and 20 dollar a month options. Membership revenue supports KWSO operations. Learn more at our website: KWSO.ORG

509J schools are on their winter break. School returns on January 6 th .

. Warm Springs Recreation is open 8am – 5pm during the break and the Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

A senior citizen fitness class is held Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 10:45 at the Senior Building. After class, participants can eat brunch. Today’s meal will be Beef n Bean Chili Stew.

Warm Springs Exercise classes today… at 12:10 its Functional Fitness in the Community Center Aerobics room and Pilates Yoga Class in Pod A at the Health and Wellness Center. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more. Piyo class is a combination of pilates and yoga, with a focus on strength and balance.

There is a Behavior Health Walk-In Clinic today – appointments are available between 1 and 5pm. The Medical Social Workers at the clinic can help with screenings, assessments, crisis intervention and many other things for children, adolescents and adults.

The Madras High School Boys Basketball is in Action this weekend at the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest in Bend. They tip off against LaPine tonight at 6pm and continue with a game tomorrow and another one on Sunday.

Warm Springs Prevention also has activities planned. The Warm Springs Prevention team is going to take the trip to the Madras Aquatic Center on Monday December 30 th . They are taking the first 20 kids 8 years and older. Departing at 1:15pm return at 4:30pm. Call the prevention team to sign up 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036. A Talent contest is going to be taking place on Friday January 3 rd at the Youth Center Gym starting at 6pm. The talent contest will be put in to several Age Groups from Kindergarten and under all the way up to Adults with prizes. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information call Prevention at 541-615-0036.

Tribal offices will close at noon on New Year’s Eve and tribal offices are closed on New Years Day.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to -Drink- 16 oz of water before each meal

The Nixyaawii Christmas Celebration that was scheduled for today, has been rescheduled to next Friday January 3rd & Saturday January 4th at the Mission Longhouse. Grand Entry will begin Friday at 7pm. For more info contact Jesse Bevis Sr at 541-969-3860

A New Grant funded department in the Education Branch is focused on “Traditional Foods and Exercise.” They invite everyone to stop by their office in the Education Building to learn more about the program, fill out a survey and get a fresh food match voucher. They also have free child size winter pajamas! For more information call Myra or Joyce at 541-615-0895.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

Items are now being collected for the 2020 Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Survey. You can provide for those in need who are currently experiencing homelessness by contributing useful items that can be dropped with Martha at the Commodities Building or Buffy at the Family Resource Center. For a list of suggested items – find a link on today’s community calendar posted on our website at kwso.org.

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box to dispose of old meds. Bring them to large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of unneeded medications.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.