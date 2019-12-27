KWSO News for 12/27/19

The Year is winding down, so is the Project Zero challenge with final weigh ins coming up next Thursday January 2nd at the Warm Springs Community Center and Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. The goal of the Project Zero challenge is to MAINTAIN and NOT gain weight over the holiday season and there are prizes for those that accomplish that goal. With less than a week to go, a tip you can try is to drink more water, which helps you to not over eat and also can help your body burn more calories.

The Madras High School Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced with 4 new members. According to the Madras Pioneer, the 4th class of the Madras High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes Dave Wiles, who came to Madras 1964 and served many years as a coach in Wrestling, Volleyball and Track among others, but also spent most of his career as the Voice of the Buffaloes. Dan Miller went out for Cross Country as a freshman and by the time he graduated, had established himself as the most awarded distance runner in school history. Desiree Kelly won two state titles and two runner up honors as Madras High School’s most decorated female track athlete. Scott Riddle is among the best of a long line of Madras High School basketball players as he earned back to back Player of the year honors averaging over 21 points in his Junior and Senior seasons. The Class will be inducted on Friday, January 24th 2020 at ceremonies during a Lady Buffs Basketball game against Molalla.

Almost a week in to winter, weather conditions are still going to be in the colder side of things. Looking at weather conditions on Tripcheck.com and forecasts for central Oregon areas with a range as far south as Bend up to Government Camp going over the mountain, shows snow on the mountain and temperatures going only as high as 40 degrees. Snow level is hovering around 4300 feet. If you’re a winter outdoor person, the conditions in the cascades at Mt. Hood and Mt. Bachelor are looking good for winter recreation. If you are going to be outdoors, here are some tips for you: Let your friends/family know where you will be before you go hiking, camping or skiing, don’t leave any areas of your skin exposed to the cold, try not to sweat or become too tired. You can find more tips at www.cdc.gov

In Local Sports: the MHS Buff Boys Basketball will be at the Summit Tournament over the weekend. Their 1st game is against LaPine tonight with tip-off at 6pm. All Madras games will be played at Bend High School unless they make it to the Championship which will be held on Sunday at Summit High School. For a look at the brackets, you can visit oregonholidayhoopfest.com and click on Boys schedules and updates.