Calendar for Mon. Dec. 23, 2019

The Warm Springs Community Action team is hosting the “Spending Frenzy” this morning which is a Money game, that teaches financial management skills for youth and young adults 14-24. “Spending Frenzy” is today from 9am – noon at the Community Center Social Hall. The first 30 people to sign up at 9am on Monday can participate.

It’s winter break for schools.

Both Recreation and the Boys and Girls Club will be open 8-5 for the next two weeks. Just remember both programs close at noon tomorrow.

Warm Springs Prevention also has activities planned.

They are hosting a family movie this afternoon at 1:30pm in the Warm Springs Community Center in the Social Hall.

The Prevention team is going to take the trip to the Madras Aquatic Center on Monday December 30 th . They are taking the first 20 kids 8 years and older. Call to sign up 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036.

A Talent contest is going to be taking place on Friday January 3 rd at the Youth Center Gym starting at 6pm. All ages are welcome and there will be prizes. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information contact Prevention in the old Elementary Gym Building.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having ­­­Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya.

Other Exercise classes today… at 12:10 its Functional Fitness in the Community Center Aerobics room and Pilates Yoga Class in Pod A at the Health and Wellness Center. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more. Piyo class is a combination of pilates and yoga, with a focus on strength and balance.

There is Women’s Prayer Group at the Presbyterian Church from 12:15-12:45 today. All women are welcome.

Warm Springs Community Health at the Health & Wellness Center has a Behavior Health Clinic this afternoon with walk-in appointments are between 1 and 5pm. Services available include screenings, assessments, crisis intervention, and referrals to seek mental health and medical care, substance abuse treatment or other community resources. Children, adolescents and adults are welcome.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Dedicate 3 nights per week to eating healthy with your family.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso dot org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2019/12/011520-wsnll-early-bird-signups/

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at 2020 census dot gov slash jobs (https://2020census.gov/en/jobs)

Tuesday 12/24

Tribal offices will close at noon tomorrow for Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas. The Boys & Girls Club will also close at noon. Employees are reminded to pick up their children at ECE no later than 12:30 on those early release days.

Warm Springs IHS will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday as will all federal offices