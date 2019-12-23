KWSO News for 12/23/19

The number of flu cases continues to rise in Oregon. Meerah Powell reports. “Hospital emergency department visits for the flu have been rising steadily across the state, so far earlier than in years’ past. According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, last week, 3-point-6 percent of all emergency department visits in the state were flu-related. Last year’s flu season did not see that percentage of visits until late February. The percentage of positive tests for the flu also rose last week. O-H-A data show about 30 percent of flu tests in the state came back positive. There has been a total of 9 widespread flu outbreaks reported to OHA this so far this season — 4 in long-term care facilities and 5 occurred in schools. OHA says 31 people in the Portland metro area have been hospitalized from the flu so far. Meerah Powell, OPB.” In Central Oregon, there was a rise of over 10% in positive results in Flu tests. Clinic and ER visits for flu-like illness saw a large increase especially among school aged children. It isn’t too late to get your flu shot, the Community Health Nursing and Medical Clinic at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will provide the flu immunization to adults and children, while the Pharmacy will provide the flu shots to adults.

On December 11th, Yakama Nation Tribal Council 1st alternate Terry Heemsah Sr was sworn in to council, filling a vacancy left when Yakama Tribal Council Chairman Jode Goudy gave his report and ended it announcing his immediate resignation. He gave no reason for resigning.

The Warm Springs CP Enterprise (Cannabis Board) has 5 positions open for their Board of directors. The Board of Directors are divided into three classes, designated as Class I, Class II and Class III with 2 Class I individuals with term ending on Dec 31st 2022, 2 Class II Individuals with term ending on Dec 31st, 2020 and 1 Class III individual with term ending on Dec 31st 2021. Applicants must pass a background check required by any banking institution. Letters of Interest and Resumes’ of applicants interested in serving on the Board of Directors can submit to the following address no later than January 3rd, 2020. Michele Stacona, Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, P.O. Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761.

In Local Sports: The MHS Buff Boys basketball was at the Seaside tournament this past weekend, on Friday they played Astoria and won 53-52, Led by Dapri Miller’s 33 points, then played Corbett on Saturday and won 51-40. The Lady Buffs were also at the Seaside Tournament, they beat Seaside 41-31 on Friday, led by Jiana Smith Francis and Dominique Walker with 9 points. They went on to beat Corbett 58 -41 on Saturday to win 2 out of 3 games at the Tournament, leading Scorers were Jiana Smith-Francis with 21 points and DaRia white with 9.