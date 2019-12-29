Calendar for Mon. Dec. 30, 2019

KWSO’s end of the year sustaining membership drive continues through New Year’s Day. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. We have 10 dollar a month and 20 dollar a month options. Membership revenue supports KWSO operations. Learn more at our website: KWSO.ORG.

509J schools are on their winter vacation this week. They will be back next Monday, January 6 th . Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Girls Basketball Practice will start on Monday.

Warm Springs Prevention has a trip to the Madras Aquatic Center this afternoon. They are leaving at 1:15 and returning at 4:30. Call Prevention if you have questions: 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be on their Holiday schedule this week: trash that’s normally picked up on Wednesday, will be picked tomorrow. Please set your totes out for pick up at the end of your driveway.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having ­­­Lasagna Soup.

Warm Springs Exercise classes today… at 12:10 its Functional Fitness in the Community Center Aerobics room and Pilates Yoga Class in Pod A at the Health and Wellness Center. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more. Piyo class is a combination of pilates and yoga, with a focus on strength and balance.

There is Women’s Prayer Group at the Presbyterian Church from 12:15-12:45 today. All women are welcome.

Warm Springs Community Health at the Health & Wellness Center has a Behavior Health Clinic every Monday and Friday, walk-in appointments are available between 1 and 5pm. Services available include screenings, assessments, crisis intervention, and referrals to seek mental health and medical care, substance abuse treatment or other community resources. Children, adolescents and adults are welcome.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Drink More Water. When having dinner – drink an additional 16 oz of water before you go back for seconds. A reminder to Project Zero participants – weigh ins are this Thursday.

Tuesday 12/31

Tribal offices will close at noon tomorrow for the New Year Holiday and tribal offices are closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day. Employees with kids at ECE are required to pick them up no later than 12:30 on early shutdown days.

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

Starting Wednesday – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. That means starting January 1st you will need to either purchase a reusable plastic bag OR bring your own reusable bag. The KWSO online store now has reusable shopping bags made from recycled material visit KWSO.org and SHOP KWSO.

A New Grant funded department in the Education Branch is focused on “Traditional Foods and Exercise.” They invite everyone to stop by their office in the Education Building to learn more about the program, fill out a survey and get a fresh food match voucher. They also have free child size winter pajamas! For more information call Myra or Joyce at 541-615-0895.

Items are now being collected for the 2020 Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Survey. You can provide for those in need who are currently experiencing homelessness by contributing useful items that can be dropped with Martha at the Commodities Building or Buffy at the Family Resource Center. For a list of suggested items – find a link on today’s community calendar posted on our website at kwso.org.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at 2020 census dot gov slash jobs (https://2020census.gov/en/jobs)

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box to dispose of old meds. Bring them to large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of unneeded medications.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “same day appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Again – for a same day appointment at Warm Springs I.H.S. call 541-553-2610.