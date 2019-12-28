Calendar for Sun. Dec. 29, 2019

KWSO’s end of the year sustaining membership drive continues through New Year’s Day. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. We have 10 dollar a month and 20 dollar a month options. Membership revenue supports KWSO operations. Learn more at our website: KWSO.ORG.

Warm Springs Christian Fellowship meets this morning at 10 at the Senior Center.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church has Sunday School at 10:00 and Worship Service at 11:00 this morning.

The Warm Springs Food Bank is located at the Presbyterian Church. They are open from 11:30-1:30 today after services. All food banks and pantries do take donations of non-perishable food or cash

The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball will finish up at the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest today. For an updated bracket you can visit oregonholidayhoopfest.com and click on Boys schedules and updates

Monday 12/30

509J schools are on their winter vacation this week. They will be back next Monday, January 6 th . Warm Springs K8 Girls Basketball Practice will start next Monday.

The Warm Springs Prevention team is going to take the trip to the Madras Aquatic Center tomorrow. They leave at 1:15pm return at 4:30pm. If you have questions – call prevention at 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Drink More Water. Drink 16 ounces of water before each meal.

Project Zero Participants should have gotten an email reminding you that weigh ins are coming up on Thursday – 8-11:30am at the Community Center and 1-4:30pm at the Health & Wellness Center. Remember if you reply to that email before tomorrow – you could win a gym bag.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

Become a SMART Reader. SMART stands for “start making a reader today” and is a volunteer program that pairs readers with 1st grade students in Warm Springs – On Thursdays from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy afterschool 21st Century Learning Program. If you are interested – call 541-797-7726.

Starting January 1st – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. That means starting Wednesday you will need to either purchase a reusable plastic bag OR bring your own reusable bag. The KWSO online store now has reusable shopping bags made from recycled material visit KWSO.org and SHOP KWSO.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “same day appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Again – for a same day appointment at Warm Springs I.H.S. call 541-553-2610.

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at kwso dot org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu. KWSO.org