Calendar for Sat. Dec. 14, 2019

It’s the Warm Springs Recreation Christmas Bazaar this Saturday 10am – 4pm. Everyone is encouraged to attend to see what the vendors have to offer. Santa will make a special visit to the social hall from Noon until 2pm. KWSO will be there – so make sure you stop by our booth. We look forward to seeing everyone!

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting this morning at 10 at Community Counseling.

Madras Wrestlers are at the Culver tournament starting at 10:00 am. White Buffalo Swimmers are at the Raven Classic in Redmond. Boys basketball will play in one of the two games scheduled at their tournament – KWSO will bring you all the action live here on 91.9 FM.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Do a fitness activity that you enjoy.

Sunday 12/15

The Elks Lodge in Madras will be hosting a presentation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Elks Lodge today at 2pm, followed by a visit with Santa. There will be cookies and Juice and other fun activities. All are welcome!

Monday 12/16

Join MC: Captain Moody for Indian Night Out on Monday at the Community Center with a potluck at 5:15pm. Open to all Drum Groups and dancers. There will be family fun games and raffle for prizes. The Social Dance and Drummers Jam starts at 6pm. For More Information call 541-553-3243.

The HAPPI Holiday Giving project is accepting donations of unwrapped gift items for children until Monday. You can drop items off at the Warm Springs Library or here at KWSO.

This coming Wednesday is December Trivia Night at Wild Winds Station starting at 7pm. There is a $5 entry fee per person. Wear a holiday sweater and add points to your team’s total. All Proceeds benefit Jefferson County Relay for Life in July of 2020.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Now is the time for students planning to attend college or technical school next fall to start completing the requirements for the Tribal Scholarship. That includes doing a FAFSA for financial assistance. Details are now available at KWSO.org – click on the slide that says Tribal Scholarship.

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box to dispose of old meds. Bring them to large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of unneeded medications.

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

Tananáwit: A Community of Warm Springs Artists is now recruiting new members. The fee for basic membership is $25. To learn more – contact Emily Courtney at 541-553-3148 or email warmspringsartists@gmail.com