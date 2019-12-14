Calendar for Sun. Dec. 15, 2019

Warm Springs Christian Fellowship meets this morning at 10 at the Senior Center.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church has Sunday School at 10:00 and Worship Service at 11:00 this morning.

The Warm Springs Food Bank is located at the Presbyterian Church. They are open from 11:30-1:30 today after services. All food banks and pantries do take donations of non-perishable food or cash

The Elks Lodge in Madras will be hosting a presentation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Elks Lodge today at 2pm, followed by a visit with Santa. There will be cookies and Juice and other fun activities. All are welcome!

Monday 12/16

Join MC: Captain Moody for Indian Night Out tonight at the Community Center with a potluck at 5:15pm. Open to all Drum Groups and dancers. There will be family fun games and raffle for prizes. The Social Dance and Drummers Jam starts at 6pm. For More Information call 541-553-3243.

The HAPPI Holiday Giving project is accepting donations of unwrapped gift items for children until tomorrow. You can drop items off at the Warm Springs Library or here at KWSO.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to set realistic goals

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon will be at the Community Action team office on Wednesday from 10am – 12pm. Walk Ins are welcome or you may arrange an appointment by calling 1-800-546-0534 or 503-223-9483.

This coming Wednesday is December Trivia Night at Wild Winds Station starting at 7pm. There is a $5 entry fee per person. Wear a holiday sweater and add points to your team’s total. All Proceeds benefit Jefferson County Relay for Life in July of 2020.

An Elder Christmas lunch is being held thursday at the Agency Longhouse starting at Noon. Elder will eat free, all non-elders will be charged $5.

The Warm Springs community Action team is featuring Spending Frenzy, a Money game, that gives you the opportunity to manage money. This game for Native Youth is going to be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Monday December 23rd from 10am – noon. For more information, you can contact Nettie Dickson at 541-553-3148.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

In the spirit of the Holidays, full time tribal employees who are present and normally scheduled for a full day of work on Tue Dec 24th and Tue Dec 31st, are authorized for early shutdown starting at 12pm. The Tribe will be off work for the Christmas Holiday on Wed Dec 25th and the New Year’s Holiday on Wed Jan 1st. Employees with kids at ECE are required to pick them up no later than 12:30pm on each of the early shutdown dates. Early shutdown does not apply to the following Departments; Tribal Police, Corrections, Police dispatch, Fire & Safety Emergency Medical Technicians, Tribal Group Home and Public Utilities Personnel.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is at the Community Center on Wednesday December 18th – 10am until 4pm.

As of Wednesday, January 1st 2020, retail stores and restaurants will not be able to provide you with single-use checkout bags in Oregon. In an effort to reduce the amounts of single-use bags that are used and thrown out House Bill 2509 prohibits retail stores and restaurants from providing single-use checkout bags to customers and places restrictions on other checkout bags they may provide. If you don’t want to be paying a fee, it is recommended to bring your own sustainable bags. For frequently asked questions you can visit KWSO.ORG