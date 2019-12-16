KWSO News for 12/16/19

Extremely dry conditions have triggered a die-off of fall chinook salmon on Oregon’s north coast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that two months of low rainfall have created conditions that make the adult fish more vulnerable to a parasite. Experts say river flows in some areas have dropped to just 10% of normal. State wildlife officials found at least 200 dead fish in the Wilson River near Tillamook and similar numbers of dead salmon were also discovered on the Nehalem, Trask and Kilchis rivers. All fishing for fall chinook between the Nestucca to Necanicum rivers, including bays, is closed.

Wintery weather came to parts of Oregon this weekend in Mountain Passes and Saturday night on Highway 97 about 30 miles north of Klamath Falls. A 5 semi truck crash on icy roads Saturday Night closed Highway 97 for about 4 hours according to the Oregon State Police. No injuries were reported. Motorists are reminded to be prepared for winter driving conditions this time of year. If roads are snow covered or icy – it’s best to reduce speed, avoid sudden braking and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and others.

U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse and Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary for Indian affairs at the Department of Interior, will meet with representatives of the 29 recognized tribes of Washington, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish today. They are conducting a summit on missing and murdered indigenous women. Summit attendees will discuss their experience with the crisis and actions being taken by the federal government. Newhouse called for his colleagues to take up the issue during a speech in the House of Representatives in July. During his speech, Newhouse highlighted the case of Rosenda Strong, a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation who went missing in October 2018.

The Madras Girls Basketball Team is having a food fundraiser tonight at Abby’s Pizza in Madras. You can eat there or order to go with a portion of all proceeds collected, between 5 and 8 this evening, going towards the White Buffalo Girls Basketball program.

At the White Buffalo Classic – the Madras Boys Basketball team won Friday night against The Dalles 69-62, behind leading scorers Dapri Miller with 33 points and Donnie Bagley with 17 points. They lost in Championship to Hood River 70-59, led by Dapri Miller’s 18 points, Donnie Bagley with 16 and Jordan Mitchell’s 13.