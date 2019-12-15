Calendar for Mon. Dec. 16, 2019

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Ventures Update/Hemp Plan, TERO Update, Resolutions, Review of Organizational Chart, Management Plan Discussion and October Financials.

It’s a late start Monday for Jefferson County 509J schools. That means the school day starts 90 minutes later than usual.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat brunch after – today they are having Chicken Cacciatore (Ka-chuh-tor-ee).

Warm Springs Exercise classes today… at 12:10 its Functional Fitness in the Community Center Aerobics room and Pilates Yoga Class in Pod A at the Health and Wellness Center. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more. Piyo class is a combination of pilates and yoga, with a focus on strength and balance.

There is Women’s Prayer Group at the Presbyterian Church from 12:15-12:45 today. All women are welcome.

Warm Springs Community Health at the Health & Wellness Center has a Behavior Health Clinic every Monday and Friday, walk-in appointments are available between 1 and 5pm. Services available include screenings, assessments, crisis intervention, and referrals to seek mental health and medical care, substance abuse treatment or other community resources. Children, adolescents and adults are welcome.

Join MC: Captain Moody for Indian Night Out tonight at the Community Center with a potluck at 5:15pm. Open to all Drum Groups and dancers. There will be family fun games and raffle for prizes. The Social Dance and Drummers Jam starts at 6pm. For More Information call 541-553-3243.

Tuesday 12/17

The Warm Springs K-8 Middle School band will be holding their concert tomorrow starting at 2:30pm.

There is a Victim Impact Panel December 17 from 6-7:30pm tomorrow at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Community members are welcome to attend and listen.

Wednesday 12/18

The Buff Elementary is holding their Winter Concert at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Wednesday starting at 1pm.

Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is taking place at the Warm Springs Community Center on Wednesday.

Warm Springs Community Center Hours are Mondays & Wednesdays – 8am-8pm with ladies night basketball, Tuesdays & Thursdays- 8am- 9 pm with men’s IBA & Fridays- hours are 8am- 5pm.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Try to prep food before your week starts, therefore making healthy decisions.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

Tananáwit: A Community of Warm Springs Artists is now recruiting new members. The fee for basic membership is $25. To learn more – contact Emily Courtney at 541-553-3148 or email warmspringsartists@gmail.com

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

If you are experiencing issues with your Warm Springs Telecom services – they ask you please call them at 541-615-0555. You must call in for technicians to respond, troubleshoot and resolve your issue.