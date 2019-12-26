KWSO News for 12/26/19

A former Deschutes water district employee who worked 24 years for the City of Bend’s Water District will have a spring recommended to be named for him. According to the Bulletin, Roger Prowell made it his life’s mission to protect the surface water for the entire time he was there. Prowell Springs, is located in the Bridge Creek watershed west of Tumalo falls, has been funneled to the city of Bend since 1926 and has provided about half of Bend’s water. Prowell parted ways with the city of Bend in 2008 to become the District Manager for the Chenowith Water Public Utility District in the Dalles. The name will be considered by the Oregon Geographic Names board, which will discuss the matter in June or July 2020 stated county Administrator Tom Anderson.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bend Police pulled over a stolen 2009 Dodge Charger, and upon initial contact found Jennifer Marie Johnson, Tyler John Charles Ford and a 15 year old girl from Portland in the vehicle. According to the Bulletin, the 15 year old girl was identified as a missing person out of the Portland area. Throughout the investigation officers believed the 15 year old was being groomed for work in the commercial sex trade. The Human Trafficking investigation led to the arrest of Johnson on several charges including identity theft, prostitution among others and Ford on drug charges. The girl is now safe.

A nearly 70 year old family owned business is being put up for sale! The Bulletin reports Central Oregon’s iconic company Les Schwab Tire Centers Board of Directors announced the sale recently. The sale may come as a surprise to those who knew Schwab, who had rebuffed offers over the years from French tire magnate Francois Michelin among others as his ultimate goal was to keep the business in the family. Les Schwab is one of the largest employers in Central Oregon and its sale could throw its large regional workforce into doubt. According to Bloomberg News, the company could sell for $3 Billion, Schwab started the company with an $11,000 investment in 1952 when he purchased the OK Rubber Welders Franchise store in Prineville.

A former Oregon police officer filed a lawsuit saying he faced retaliation within the department for reporting a former police chief struck him with his arm while holding a metal sign. The Bulletin reported Joseph Patnode is suing the Sunriver Police Department, Police Chief Cory Darling, a Sunriver Service District board administrator and a department deputy. Patnode’s lawsuit alleges a violation of his free speech rights and retaliation for whistleblowing. The former Sunriver police sergeant is seeking $2.5 million in damages. Patnode says a former police chief struck him and another officer was promoted over him for reporting the incident.