Calendar for Thu., Dec. 26, 2019

The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Menudo with cabbage. Seniors 60 and older eat for free, 59 and under are $5 and youth under 13 are $3 at the Senior Wellness Center.

Warm Springs Exercise Classes today: At 12:10 it’s Insanity class at the Community Center Aerobics room and Functional Fitness in the Social Hall.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting today at noon at the counseling center and Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 6pm at the Shaker Church.

Friday 12/27

509J schools are on their winter break. School returns on January 6th.

Warm Springs Recreation is open 8am – 5pm during the break and the Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

Warm Springs Prevention also has activities planned. They are taking 20 youth (ages 8 and up) to the Madras Aquatic Center next Monday. The first 20 to sign up et to go. Call the prevention team to sign up 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036. On Friday January 3 rd Prevention is hosting a Talent show for all ages. The show will be in the old Elementary School Gym starting at 6pm. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information contact Warm Springs Prevention.



The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to If you lift weights try and do more reps or up the weight by 5

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at 2020 census dot gov slash jobs (https://2020census.gov/en/jobs)

You can make an appointment for the Warm Springs I.H.S. Podiatry Clinic by calling 541-553-2610. If you need to be seen right away you can also opt for a Podiatry Nurse Assessment by coming in to the I.H.S. clinic before 3pm

A New Grant funded department from the Education Branch called “Traditional Foods and Exercise Program” is inviting everyone to visit them at the Education Building. Ask about the program, fill out a survey and receive a fresh food match voucher. Also you can pick out a winter pajama for a child. For more information call Myra or Joyce at 541-615-0895

The Warm Springs Sanitation department will be on their Holiday schedule next week. Trash that’s normally picked up on Wednesday, will be picked up on Tuesday. Please set your totes out for pick up at the end of your driveway.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso dot org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2019/12/011520-wsnll-early-bird-signups/

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box to dispose of old meds. Bring them to large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of unneeded medications.