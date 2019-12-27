Become a KWSO Sustaining Member!

The mission of KWSO radio is to provide Warm Springs with quality radio programming that: delivers local news and information; promotes education, cultural knowledge, language preservation; AND that increases awareness of social, health and safety issues. Support our work by visiting KWSO dot to learn more about our sustaining membership program.

Rebecca Danzuka recommends KWSO –They have the best most local news and music.

Violet Lima Mercado reviewed KWSO — 5 star – I’m not native or close to but I love listening to #KWSO while I’m getting ready in the mornings. So much information is provided about both the WS and Madras Community. Good job KWSO!

Sustaining Member Chris Watson – Bend, OR – I’d like to encourage people I know to support KWSO

On January 1, 2020 – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. If you become a KWSO Sustaining Member before January 1, 2020 you will receive a KWSO reusable shopping bag, made from recycled material.

AND One more reason to listen and support KWSO – The Friday Night Music Mix tonight 9pm-midnight!

To become a KWSO sustaining member click here: https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/