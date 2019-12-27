Become a KWSO Sustaining Member!
The mission of KWSO radio is to provide Warm Springs with quality radio programming that: delivers local news and information; promotes education, cultural knowledge, language preservation; AND that increases awareness of social, health and safety issues. Support our work by visiting KWSO dot to learn more about our sustaining membership program.
- Rebecca Danzuka recommends KWSO –They have the best most local news and music.
- Violet Lima Mercado reviewed KWSO — 5 star – I’m not native or close to but I love listening to #KWSO while I’m getting ready in the mornings. So much information is provided about both the WS and Madras Community. Good job KWSO!
- Sustaining Member Chris Watson – Bend, OR – I’d like to encourage people I know to support KWSO
On January 1, 2020 – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. If you become a KWSO Sustaining Member before January 1, 2020 you will receive a KWSO reusable shopping bag, made from recycled material.
AND One more reason to listen and support KWSO – The Friday Night Music Mix tonight 9pm-midnight!
To become a KWSO sustaining member click here: https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/