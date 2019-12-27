Uncategorized

Support KWSO during our End of the Year Sustaining Membership Drive

Whether you listen to KWSO as a part of your daily routine, OR if you’re visiting Central Oregon and tuned in as you pass through… Thanks for listening to Warm Springs Community Radio!

  • Shayla Stwyer  recommends KWSO – Great station lots of information on the local happenings
  • Carol Frank-Parra  recommends KWSO – News and updates about our community
  • KWSO Contributor Ken Smith – Warm Springs, OR – I’d like to encourage people I know to support KWSO

On January 1, 2020 – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags.  If you become a KWSO Sustaining Member before January 1, 2020 you will receive a KWSO reusable shopping bag, made from recycled material.

One more reason to listen and support KWSO – The Saturday Night Oldies Show tonight 8pm-midnight!

To become a KWSO sustaining member click here:  https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/

 

 

 

