Calendar for Fri. Jan. 24, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Del-Ray D. Thompson:

2pm transport from Belair Funeral home today to the Agency Longhouse for a 3pm viewing.

Overnight Services to follow for All denominations

Burial will be tomorrow, leaving the Agency Longhouse at 10am for the Agency Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements for Loren Ray Suppah

Dressing today at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 3pm.

Overnight Washut Services

Burial tomorrow at 9am at the Simnasho Cemetery.

There is no school today in the Jefferson County 509 J district. It’s a teacher grading day.

The Annual Trip to Mt Hood Meadows for Warm Springs Tribal and Community Members is here. The bus is leaving this morning at 8am and will return around 4pm. Make sure you dress warm, It is not recommended to wear any cotton or denim. Bring Goggles or sunglasses, a personal water bottle, bag for your personal items and a change of dry clothes. For More Information, call 541-553-1968.

Movin’ Mountains Weigh-ins continue at the Jefferson County Public Health today at 8am and tomorrow at 9am. This 16 week slimdown challenge has categories of two person teams as well as individual. The contest is open to anyone 18 years and older who lives or works in Jefferson County or on the Warm Springs Reservation. For More information contact Carolyn Harvey at Carolyn.harvey@co.jefferson.or.us

There is a Youth Arts & Craft Day taking place at the Family Resource Center today starting at 9am. This event is free and provides youth with the opportunity to let their creativity out while learning about tribal programs and resources. For More information you can contact Charlene at 541-615-0037.

At the Behavioral Health Center today: On Second Thought starting at 10am.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Chili Beans and Cornbread

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

Students and school staff practice response to possible incidents at school throughout the school year. Weather events, fire, accidents, intruders and other threats to student safety are scenarios that are planned and trained for. Some scenarios include reunification of students with families at a location away from the school. Today, staff and volunteers will be conducting a practice reunification drill using the old Elementary school Gym building as the practice site. The school resource officer wanted to let the community know that this reunification practice is happening. Families can talk with students about emergencies at school to help them be prepared for drills and actual events. Emergency personnel will be at intersections from Pauite Street going west towards the old elementary from 2-4pm.

The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball is on the road today to North Marion, tip-off is at 7pm. Lady Buffs Basketball is in action tonight hosting North Marion. Tip-Off is at 7pm. You can catch the game Broadcast live, here on KWSO. During the Game the Madras Athletic Hall of fame will enroll new members. Dave Wiles, Scotty Riddle, Dan Miller, Desiree Gauthier Kelly and the 1969-1972 boys cross country team will be inducted following the girls basketball game with North Marion. There will be an informal dinner before the game starting at 5:30 in the high school commons.

At the Jefferson County Library Film Center, they are showing the movie “Peanut Butter Falcon” – a movie about a man with Down’s syndrome runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. The movie starts at 7:30pm, is free and refreshments are available. Go to the Rodriguez Annex at 134 Southeast E Street in Madras. For more information you can call 541-475-3351.

Saturday, January 25, 2020

The North End Express All Indian Men’s and Women’s Basketball tourney kicks off tomorrow and continues through Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are two divisions for men including 19-29 years old and 30 and over division. The women’s tourney has been canceled. There will be awards for all divisions, for more information call Austin Greene at 541-553-1953 or 541-553-3243.

The Memorial for Alfred Lewis Wolfe is set to take place tomorrow morning at the Hehe Longhouse starting at 9am. There will be doing 1 seven and are in need of drummers. They will have the Memorial, Giveaway and a meal. For more information contact Nancy at 509-314-8210 or Josie at 541-300-5530.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative is meeting at the Agency Longhouse on Tuesday January 28th. The Oregon State Police and a member of the Oregon Legislative Commission on Indian Services will attend. The state legislature created a task force in 2019 to provide resources to Native Communities dealing with the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. They will start with dinner at 5:30pm and meeting at 6pm.

The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tourney is starting on Friday January 31st and going through Sunday February 2nd with several Age Groups ranging from 5 years old up to 13. It is an All Indian Co-ed tourney with Awards. The cost is $100 for each team. The tourney is put on by parents and grandparents of Warm springs. For more information you can contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599.

Starting in February the Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program will have a series of classes aimed at educating about Diabetes. The class starts on Friday February 6th and will continue each Friday during the month. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

With the beginning of the New Year, Warm Springs Fire Management and the Wild Fire Prevention Team urge you to get your 2020 burn permits for the year. Make sure to burn safely and call all burning to the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 and Warm Springs Fire Management at 541-553-1146.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.