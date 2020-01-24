KWSO News for 1/24/20

With a no school day today, the Warm Springs Public Safety departments along with several other tribal departments and Warm Springs K-8 school staff will be holding a Reunification drill on campus from Paiute avenue going west to the Youth Center. The drill is taking place so that the many departments involved in case of emergency at the Warm Springs K-8 academy will know their role should an emergency occur and children need to be picked up from a location away from the school. This drill is taking place on a no school day and will include role playing with staff involved. There will be emergency vehicles at intersections today from about 2-4pm.

The Annual Movin’ Mountains Challenge for Jefferson County is back for its 11th year. According to the Madras Pioneer weigh-ins continue today in Madras at the Jefferson County Public Health office today and tomorrow. The 16 week Annual Slimdown challenge wants you to have fun losing weight, whether it’s on a 2 person team or as an individual. There is an entry fee, which goes toward cash prizes for the different categories, based on teams and individuals. For more information you can contact Carolyn Harvey at 541-475-4456.

A fatal hit and run in Madras on Tuesday led to the death of a 59-year old Madras man and eventually the arrest of the driver in California. As reported by The Bulletin at around 7:01pm Tuesday night, the 59 year old man was walking to the Madras Gospel Mission warming shelter on the west side of Hwy 97 when police say he was struck by a tractor trailer driven by 47 year old Jose Manuel Bernal-Mendoza, who was operating the truck under the company 5D Cargo Express. After making contact with the parent company, Madras Police Detectives were informed of the next scheduled stop for Bernal-Mendoza. He was arrested by Azusa Police officers while making his scheduled delivery and is charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with 2nd degree manslaughter, negligent homicide, hit and run and reckless driving.

The Madras High School Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced with 4 new members. According to the Madras Pioneer, the 4th class of the Madras High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes Dave Wiles, who came to Madras in 1964 and served many years as a coach in Wrestling, Volleyball and Track among others, but also spent most of his career as the Voice of the Buffaloes. Dan Miller went out for Cross Country as a freshman and by graduation, had established himself as the most awarded distance runner in school history. Desiree (Gauthier) Kelly won two state titles and two runner-up honors as Madras High School’s most decorated female track athlete. Scott Riddle is among the best of a long line of Madras High School basketball players as he earned back to back Player of the year honors averaging over 21 points in his Junior and Senior seasons. The Class will be inducted tonight at ceremonies during the Lady Buffs Basketball game against North Marion.

In Local Sports: The Annual All Indian North End Express Tourney will Tip-Off tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center with their 1st game at 9am. They will continue through Saturday and finish on Sunday with Championship games being held at 1pm for 30 and over and 2pm for 29 and under. The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball will be on the road today to North Marion, tip-off is at 7pm. The lady Buffs will be hosting North Marion tonight, they tip-off at 7pm and you can catch that LIVE here on KWSO. The Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball teams hosted Obsidian Middle School yesterday. The 7th grade girls won 39-19 with leading scorers Bianca Plazola with 17 points, Chamille Smith and Onalesiah Johnson with 10 points each. The 8th Grade girls got the victory 63-19 behind the scoring of Katelyn Tanewasha with 14 points, Talise Wapsheli and Sasha Esquiro with 12 points apiece. Next up for the lady eagles they travel to Jefferson County Middle School on Wednesday Jan. 29th.