Calendar for Fri. Jan. 31, 2020

At the Warm Springs Social Services Program in the Industrial Park – they are still accepting input on the annual Homeless Survey today until they are out of incentives.

There is a Youth Arts & Craft Day taking place at the Simnasho Longhouse today starting at 9am. This event is free and provides youth with the opportunity to let their creativity out while learning about tribal programs and resources. For More information you can contact Charlene at 541-615-0037.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Chicken Cauliflower soup.

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

The Warm Springs K-8: Wrestling is taking on Hines Middle school today with matches starting at noon. The matches are being held at the Burns High School.

The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tourney is starting today and going through Sunday with several Age Groups ranging from 5 years old up to 13. It is an All Indian Co-ed tourney with Awards. The tourney is put on by parents and grandparents of Warm springs. The first games are tonight starting at 5pm. For more information you can contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599.

Saturday, February 01, 2020

Cascades East Transit is adding Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes starting tomorrow and are offering FREE rides on Saturdays in February. For a list of the routes schedules “Go to KWSO.ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.”

The 2020 Winter Season Tribal Fishery has been announced for the Dalles and John Day pools only. It will be open from 6am Tomorrow morning and continuing through Saturday February 8th at 6pm. The regulations are listed for fishing and are posted on KWSO’s website at KWSO.org. For more information you can call 541-553-2000.

A Healthy Heart Challenge is an 8 week challenge aimed at helping the community with healthy diet and lifestyle tips to help fight cardiovascular disease. There will be weekly challenges and raffles. They start on Monday February 3rd with sign ups and a 3 minute step assessment, monitoring the Heart-beats per minute. You can sign up at the Administration building from 8-10am, Community Center from 10am-noon and at I.H.S. clinic from noon to 4:30pm. If you have any questions, you can call Kacey Conyers at 541-553-2460.

With the beginning of the New Year, Warm Springs Fire Management and the Wild Fire Prevention Team urge you to get your 2020 burn permits for the year. Make sure to burn safely and call all burning to the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 and Warm Springs Fire Management at 541-553-1146.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.