KWSO News for 1/31/20

The Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced it is adding Saturday service on CET’s Community Connector Routes starting tomorrow. They will launch their 1st Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) project by introducing Saturday service for regional Community Connector buses traveling between Bend, Redmond, Prineville, La Pine, Madras, Sisters, and Warm Springs. Tammy Baney, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s Executive Director shared that their organization is grateful to utilize STIF dollars to provide an enhanced transit system that helps alleviate traffic congestion and improves community health and livability. CET is offering FREE rides each Saturday in February 2020 on Community Connector buses and routes only. For a list of the routes schedules you can log on to CET’s website at www.cascadeseasttransit.com and click under news and updates.

An owner of a company that owns 19 private gambling rooms across Washington state on Thursday spoke in support of a bill that would authorize sports betting, including on mobile devices. Eric Persson, owner of Maverick Gaming, says people in Washington are already illegally betting on sports with bookies and off-shore companies. The hearing before the state Senate Labor and Commerce Committee involved a bill that would authorize Indian casinos, private card rooms and horse racing tracks to offer sports betting, both on-site and via mobile devices. It is competing with other bills that would limit sports betting to Indian casinos only, and only from within those casinos. None of the bills have been voted on yet.

Democrats in the Oregon Senate say they want to reduce the ability of lawmakers in the minority to grind legislative business to a halt. KLCC’s Chris Lehman explains: “The Oregon Constitution requires that two-thirds of the members of each legislative chamber be present in order to conduct business. Last year, Senate Republicans walked out twice to protest bills they opposed. Now, majority Democrats want to change the threshold for a quorum to a simple majority, which would put Oregon in line with most other states. Eugene Democratic Senator James Manning says the Republican walk-outs were the wrong way to get their point across. James Manning: “That’s not the way we’re supposed to do this. We’re supposed to be there to represent the people. And by them not wanting to participate, it puts us in a bad way.” The constitutional change would have to be approved by Oregon voters to take effect. Republicans say they’re considering another walk out in next month’s session. I’m Chris Lehman reporting”

In Sports: NFL Action has the 54th Superbowl this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will face off against Kansas City, who hasn’t seen the Super Bowl in 50 years. The 49ers come in with the 4th ranked offense and 2nd ranked defense in the NFL, while Kansas City has the 6th ranked offense and 17th ranked defense. Kansas City is the slight 1 and a half point favorites according to odds makers. Kick-off is Sunday at 3:30pm. NBA Action tonight will see the return of the Los Angeles Lakers to the court after the tragic helicopter crash last Sunday claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 other people. They will host the Portland Trailblazers with tip-off at 7pm. In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys will be on the road to Molalla today to continue their league action, tip-off is at 7pm. The Lady Buffs will be hosting Molalla tonight, tip-off at 7pm and you can catch that game Live here on KWSO. The Warm Springs K-8 girls basketball teams were on the road to Crook County yesterday. The 7th Grade girls won 30-16 with leading scorers Chamille Smith with 9 points and Onalesiah Johnson with 7. The 8th Grade girls won 41-21, led by Kalyn Leonard with 9 points and Rylan Davis adding 7 points. Both teams have started their season off with 5 wins and 0 losses. They have 7 games left to go in their season. Warm Springs K-8 wrestling is on the mat today, action is over in Burns with the matches starting at noon. The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tourney kicks off today and continues over the weekend with several age groups ranging from 5 to 13. The first games start tonight at 5pm. For more information you can contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599.