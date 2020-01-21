Calendar for Wed. Jan. 22, 2019

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Updates with Tribal Court, Public Safety, Natural Resources, health & human services, Education and Public Utlities.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a Ham and Cheese sandwich

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10. A reminder that tomorrow morning at 6am – Fusion Fitness is held at the Community Center Aerobics Room

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Cascades East Transit will hold a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee meeting today from 11am-12 in the Tribal Administration building, conference room 3. Then there will be a 2040 Cascades East Transit Master Plan Technical Advisory meeting from 12:30pm -1:30pm. ALSO they are seeking applicants from across the region to serve on their Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through February 5 You can learn more online at Cascadeseasttransit.com.

At the Behavioral health center today: Women’s Group at 1pm, Anger Management at 3pm and Alcoholics anonymous this evening at 7.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room during lunch today.

A reminder that Childbirth class is today at noon at the Family Resource Center. This is the 3rd class in a series of 3. Childbirth classes are typically held the first 3 Wednesdays of every month. Classes cover what to expect in your third trimester of pregnancy, review of labor and delivery covering what to expect during your hospital stay, and Bringing your newborn home covering breastfeeding and newborn care.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball is hosting Elton Gregory Middle School today with games starting at 3:45pm.

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Movin Mountains ns Weigh-ins start tomorrow at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center from 8am-5pm. This 16 week slimdown challenge is open to anyone 18 years and older who lives or works in Jefferson County or on the Warm Springs Reservation. You can register as an individual or a team – or both!

It’s Literacy night at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is tomorrow night starting at 5pm. All families are encouraged to participate.

The opening of the Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit is tomorrow. The opening reception for the exhibit is from 5:30-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy home grown art in contemporary and traditional forms.

Friday, January 24, 2020

There is a Youth Arts & Craft Day taking place at the Agency Longhouse on Friday starting at 9am. This event is free and provides youth with the opportunity to let their creativity out while learning about tribal programs and resources. For More information you can contact Charlene at 541-615-0037.

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org.

The Opioid Mental Health Initiative is hosting an education presentation: 2019 First Responders Opioid Statistics on Wednesday January 29th at the Community Center Social Hall starting at 5:30pm with Dinner. The Presentation will follow and there will be door prizes. For more information call 541-615-0035.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share your amazing work with the community and a little tikes regalia fashion show.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.