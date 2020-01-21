KWSO News for 1/21/20

With a no school day on Friday, the Warm Springs Public Safety departments along with several other tribal departments and Warm Springs K-8 school staff will be holding a Reunification drill on campus from Paiute avenue going west to the Youth Center. The drill is taking place so that the many departments involved in case of emergency at the Warm Springs K-8 academy will know their role should an emergency occur and children need to be picked up from a location away from the school. This drill is taking place on a no school day and will include role playing with staff involved. There will be emergency vehicles at intersections on Friday from about 2-4pm.

The Annual Movin’ Mountains Challenge for Jefferson County is back for its 11th year. According to the Madras Pioneer the initial weigh-ins are scheduled to take place starting this Thursday at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center and Madras weigh-ins will take place at the Jefferson County Public Health office this Friday and Saturday. The 16 week Annual Slimdown challenge wants you to have fun losing weight, whether it’s on a 2 person team or as an individual. There is an entry fee, which goes toward cash prizes for the different categories, based on teams and individuals. For more information you can contact Carolyn Harvey at 541-475-4456.

The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland, Oregon, begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering. Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

In Sports NBA Action saw the Portland Trailblazers get the victory over the Golden State Warriors 129-124 behind Damian Lillard’s 61 points 7 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Madras High School Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced with 4 new members. According to the Madras Pioneer, the 4th class of the Madras High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes Dave Wiles, who came to Madras in 1964 and served many years as a coach in Wrestling, Volleyball and Track among others, but also spent most of his career as the Voice of the Buffaloes. Dan Miller went out for Cross Country as a freshman and by graduation, had established himself as the most awarded distance runner in school history. Desiree (Gauthier) Kelly won two state titles and two runner-up honors as Madras High School’s most decorated female track athlete. Scott Riddle is among the best of a long line of Madras High School basketball players as he earned back to back Player of the year honors averaging over 21 points in his Junior and Senior seasons. The Class will be inducted on this Friday at ceremonies during a Lady Buffs Basketball game against North Marion.