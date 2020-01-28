Calendar for Wed. Jan. 29, 2020

Funeral Services for Anthony Shadley:

Services today at the Warm Springs Baptist Church at 10am, burial at the Agency Cemetery with meal to follow.

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair today at 9am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. You can apply for jobs on the spot.

The Confederated Tribes Point-in-time count team will host the Point-in-Time count session from 9am-7pm today at the Agency Longhouse. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will be provided. There will be several different organizations and departments throughout the day. The Point-in-Time count is a calculation of the local population who are experiencing homelessness. The results of the count help with the allocation of resources. For more information you can go to KWSO.Org click on News and information and click on event flyers.

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy – DIBELS testing is taking place this week for K thru 6 th grade students.

The Native American Program: Legal Aid Services of Oregon is holding their Intake clinic today from 10am-noon at the Warm Springs Community Action team building. This service promotes equal access to justice by offering free civil legal services in specialized areas to eligible tribal members. Walk-ins are welcome, you may also arrange an appointment by calling 971-703-7108.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Salsa Chicken with black bean and corn.

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10. A reminder that tomorrow morning at 6am – Fusion Fitness is held at the Community Center Aerobics Room

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes start today at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room #6 after school today.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls basketball teams are in action today. They are over at the Jefferson County Middle School with games starting at 3:45pm.

The Opioid Mental Health Initiative is hosting an education presentation: 2019 First Responders Opioid Statistics today at the Community Center Social Hall starting at 5:30pm with Dinner. The Presentation will follow and there will be door prizes. For more information call 541-615-0035.

The Blazers Native American appreciation night is taking place at the Moda Center tonight. Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of ticket and the deadline to purchase is 11am this morning. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

Friday, January 31, 2020

There is a Youth Arts & Craft Day taking place at the Simnasho Longhouse on friday starting at 9am. This event is free and provides youth with the opportunity to let their creativity out while learning about tribal programs and resources. For More information you can contact Charlene at 541-615-0037.

The Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced it is adding Saturday service on CET’s Community Connector Routes starting Saturday. They will launch their 1st Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) project by introducing Saturday service for regional Community Connector buses traveling as far south as La Pine up to Warm Springs. CET is offering FREE rides each Saturday in February 2020 on Community Connector buses and routes only. For a list of the routes schedules you can log on to CET’s website at cascades east transit dot com and click under news and updates. www.cascadeseasttransit.com

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale on Friday February 14th, from 10am to 3pm. You can shop local for your sweetheart, showcased by beautifully handcrafted Jewelry and gifts for all. A Huckleberry pancake plate will be available for breakfast and Pulled pork sandwich and fries for lunch. The event takes place in the Community Center Social hall, the First 20 vendors will get one table and they are taking sign ups now. You can contact Carol at 541-553-3243.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Credit Board of Directors as well as Ventures Board of Directors and others. For a full list of positions, their list of responsibilities and how you can apply, you can visit KWSO’s website for the link at KWSO.org. The deadline to submit your letter of interest and resume is February 24th, 2020.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share your amazing work with the community and a little tikes regalia fashion show.