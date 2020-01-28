KWSO News for 1/28/20

A statewide listening tour is underway, with police and government officials wanting to talk about improving response to missing and murdered indigenous women cases. So far, two out of at least a dozen planned visits have been carried out. The latest was at the University of Oregon in Eugene last week. Second-year student Violet Johnson is a Hupa Valley Indian of Yurok [YUR-ock] descent. She made an exhibit of 1-thousand miniature red dresses. They symbolize some of the 57-hundred women reported disappeared -or murdered- since 20-16. “Violet Johnson:“In order to educate people about the systemic violence against native women that so many of us don’t know anything about. It’s my duty to be involved in these conversations, and to uplift other native women to talk about their experiences.” The listening tour is part of House Bill 26-25, sponsored by State Representative Tawna Sanchez. They’ll visit tribal communities in urban and reservation areas across Oregon. In Warm Springs, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Initiative meeting is scheduled for today at the Agency Longhouse, with a light dinner at 5:30 and meeting at 6pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Credit Board of Directors as well as Ventures Board of Directors and others. For a full list of positions, their list of responsibilities and how you can apply, you can visit KWSO’s website for the link at KWSO.org The deadline to submit your letter of interest and resume is February 24th, 2020.

The Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody will be giving a presentation this month at the Tower Theater tomorrow starting at 7pm. According to The Bulletin her presentation will cover Native American Creeds and ceremonial codes as they apply to nature and the land. The unwritten laws of the Wasco, Paiute and Warm Springs people prescribe how humans can care for the land and its resources. The talk is free, registration is required and is being sponsored by the Deschutes Land Trust. Registration can be done through the trust’s website at www.deschuteslandtrust.org

A woman died at Terwilliger Hot Springs, an Oregon destination between Eugene and Bend known for its scenic soaking pools in the Cascade Mountain forest. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old woman died of a “medical event” Sunday while soaking. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Carver says a cause of death has not been determined. The woman was with at least one other person at the hot springs. No foul play is suspected. Carver says officials don’t yet know if the hot springs themselves played a role in the woman’s death.

Milwaukie has become the first city in Oregon to declare a climate emergency. Monica Samayoa reports.“Mayor Mark Gamba and city council members unanimously passed the climate emergency resolution last week—making Milwaukie the first city in Oregon to do so. The resolution will speed up the city’s already in place Climate Action Plan by five years. It also calls for city to become carbon neutral by 20-45. Mayor Gamba says he hopes other cities will join Milwaukie and declare climate emergencies. I think if more cities who do have climate action plans, who do recognize this problem and are working hard, declare a state of emergency it will cause the entities that will have to deal with to take action more swiftly. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is also working on a new climate action plan. He says he’s planning to declare a climate emergency some time this year. Reporting from Portland, I’m Monica Samayoa”

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball is on the road to take on Gladstone, tip-off is at 7pm. The Buff Boys will be hosting the Gladiators of Gladstone tonight, tip-off is at 7pm, you can catch that game live here on KWSO. Both boys and girls teams are looking to get back on the winning track after both fell to North Marion last friday.