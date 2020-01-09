Calendar for Fri. Jan. 10, 2019

Warm Springs Telecom has reported that there will be a MAJOR OUTAGE for Voice or Telephone Service tomorrow morning. They will be installing a new core switch beginning at 2am and look to complete the maintenance by 5am. If you have any questions or concerns call 541-615-0555

A Livestock Producers workshop is being held today at the Natural Resources Conference Room starting at 9am. This workshop is presenting the USDA Radio Frequency ID (RFID) tagging system that will be used as official identification. There will be a demonstration that shows the use of the available equipment. It will include hands on use and they will go over the current federal regulations on official identification as it relates to selling cattle. For More information, contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a Hearty Fagioli Soup and Hard Tacks

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

KWSO’s “COMMUNITY TALK” show is back today at noon with a focus on addiction, kicking addictive habits and building healthier living. Featuring Dr. Shilo Tippett and Dr. Brian Evans – you can call in or text questions during the show.

Madras High School basketball is in action tonight: The Lady Buffs will be hosting Mountain View at 7pm and the Boys are traveling to Bend to take on Mountain View with game starting at 6:30pm.

At the Jefferson County Library Film Center, they are showing the movie “Leave No Trace” – a movie about a man and his 13 year old daughter living in a Portland park when a small mistake changes their lives forever. The movie starts at 7:30pm, is free and refreshments are available. Go to the Rodriguez Annex at 134 Southeast E Street in Madras. For more information you can call 541-475-3351.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

The Elks National Hoop shoot Free Throw Program for Youth Ages 8-13 will have the Madras contest at the Jefferson County Middle School tomorrow from 1:30pm-3:30pm. The elks hoop shoot program needs participants and volunteers. They encourage you to be there by 8:30am for registration. For more information you can contact Tammie Schongalla at 541-815-5650.

The 509-J school district is seeking community input on how to best support the students of the district. The Student Success Act survey is available online through January 12th. You can take the online survey by going to: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team alongside WIOA has opened up a Food Cart Trainee position. This Program is for individuals between the ages of 14-24 years of age and will help build the experience of the trainee to work towards establishing his/her own food cart business or to gain experience in a similar field. Applications must be submitted by Friday January 17th. For more information you can contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148.

The annual Mt. Hood Meadows Ski & Snowboard Day for Warm Springs is coming up on Friday January 24th – a no school day. Sign up by stopping by or calling KWSO or email Sue dot Matters at WS Tribes dot org sue.matters@wstribes.org. Everyone needs to complete a Group Consent Form plus unaccompanied minors need a Medical release form. Forms are available here at KWSO and also online at KWSO.ORG. Space is limited so sign up today. There is no cost to participate.

Starting in February the Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program will have a series of classes aimed at educating about Diabetes. The class starts on Friday February 6th and will continue each Friday during the month. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

With the beginning of the New Year, Warm Springs Fire Management and the Wild Fire Prevention Team urge you to get your 2020 burn permits for the year. Make sure to burn safely and call all burning to the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 and Warm Springs Fire Management at 541-553-1146.

Earlier this week KWSO ran a story saying that the Tribal Council had extended the timeline for applications for serving on the Warm Springs Cannabis board. That was incorrect and the application period has ended.