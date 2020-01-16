Calendar for Fri. Jan. 17, 2020

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Broccoli Ham and Cheese soup

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

There is a raffle fundraiser to support Tribal Member Jonathan Fragua Jr in his quest to compete in the US Cross Country Championships in San Diego, CA this weekend. To get tickets – see Lucinda Heath or Sandra Greene, they also accept Facebook pay. The Drawing is tomorrow at 5pm – live on Facebook with funds raised wired to Jonathan’s family after.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team alongside WIOA has opened up a Food Cart Trainee position. This Program is for individuals between the ages of 14-24 years of age and will help build the experience of the trainee to work towards establishing his/her own food cart business or to gain experience in a similar field. Applications must be submitted by today. For more information you can contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148.

annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23 . The deadline to submit artwork is today at 5pm. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 (natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org) At the Jefferson County Library Film Center, they are showing the movie “Cat Ballou” – a movie about a schoolmarm seeking revenge on her father’s killer. The movie starts at 7:30pm, is free and refreshments are available. Go to the Rodriguez Annex at 134 Southeast E Street in Madras. For more information you can call 541-475-3351.

Monday, January 20, 2020

A new series of “Wellbriety – Celebrating Families” Parent classes start next Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3rdclass to take part. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

The annual Mt. Hood Meadows Ski & Snowboard Day for Warm Springs is coming up on Friday January 24th – a no school day. Sign up by stopping by or calling KWSO or email sue.matters@wstribes.org. Everyone needs to complete a Group Consent Form plus unaccompanied minors need a Medical release form. Forms are available here at KWSO and also online at KWSO.ORG. Space is limited so sign up today. There is no cost to participate.

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso dot org.

Starting in February the Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program will have a series of classes aimed at educating about Diabetes. The class starts on Friday February 6th and will continue each Friday during the month. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

With the beginning of the New Year, Warm Springs Fire Management and the Wild Fire Prevention Team urge you to get your 2020 burn permits for the year. Make sure to burn safely and call all burning to the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171and Warm Springs Fire Management at 541-553-1146.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.