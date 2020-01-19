Calendar for Mon. Jan. 20, 2020

There is no school today in the Jefferson County 509 J district for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Secretary-Treasurer Update, FEB Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes, Draft Resolutions, Legislative Update Call, Enrollments and Development Update.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: B&T Macaroni Soup

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes start today at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

Also at the Behavioral Health Center: Intake group at 1:30pm, Women's Talking Circle at 2pm, Adolescent Substance Abuse Education at 4 and Aftercare at 5:30pm.

The Juvenile Crime Prevention of Warm Springs is hosting Kids Bingo today starting at 1:30pm in the Warm Springs community Center Social Hall followed by Family Movie Night

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

KIDS Center, a child abuse intervention center, is holding an Internet Safety training today from 5:30pm-7:30pm at (Trying to find out location). The cost of the class is $10 and scholarships are available. For More information call 541-383-5958

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Early head start program is having a Group Socialization on Thursday at The Early Childhood Education Building in Pod C3 from 1pm-3pm. Family Night is also Thursday at the Warm Springs k-8 Academy from 5pm-7pm.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Everyone should plan on participating so our community has an accurate count of who lives here. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages your participation in the 2020 census.

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box. Bring old meds to the large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of them.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/