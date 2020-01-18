Calendar for Sun. Jan. 19, 2020

Monday, January 20, 2020

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes start tomorrow at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

KIDS Center, a child abuse intervention center, is holding an Internet Safety training tuesday from 5:30pm-7:30pm (Trying to find out location). The cost of the class is $10 and scholarships are available. For More information call 541-383-5958

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The opening of the Museum at Warm Springs 27 th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit is this Thursday January 23 The opening reception for the exhibit is from 5:30-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy home grown art in contemporary and traditional forms. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 (natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org)

Friday, January 24, 2020

The annual Mt. Hood Meadows Ski & Snowboard Day for Warm Springs is coming Friday – a no school day. Sign up by stopping by or calling KWSO or email sue.matters@wstribes.org. Everyone needs to complete a Group Consent Form plus unaccompanied minors need a Medical release form. Forms are available here at KWSO and also online at KWSO.ORG. Space is limited so sign up today. There is no cost to participate.

The Blazers Native American appreciation night is taking place at the Moda Center on Wednesday January 29th. Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org

The Opioid Mental Health Initiative is hosting an education presentation: 2019 First Responders Opioid Statistics on Wednesday January 29th at the Community Center Social Hall starting at 5:30pm with Dinner. The Presentation will follow and there will be door prizes. For more information call 541-615-0035.

The Confederated Tribes Point-in-time count team will host the Point-in-Time count session from 9am-7pm on Wednesday January 29th at the Warm Springs Community Center. The Point-in-Time count is a calculation of the local population who are experiencing homelessness. The results of the count help with the allocation of resources.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You will get an invitation to participate in the census at your home. There will be information about how to participate by sending in a paper form, calling, or doing the 2020 Census online. However you choose to participate – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.